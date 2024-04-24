Cell Culture Media Market Size Expected to Reach USD 18.50 Bn by 2033

The global cell culture media market size is calculated at USD 6.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 18.50 billion by 2033, growing at a healthy CAGR of 11.65% between 2024 and 2033.

Ottawa, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global cell culture media market size surpassed USD 6.13 billion in 2023 and is estimated to be worth around USD 16.84 billion by 2032. The cell culture media market is driven by changing lifestyle patterns, increasing disposable incomes, and increasing health consciousness.



The cell culture media market plays a vital role in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, as it facilitates the growth and preservation of cell types for research, drug discovery, and biological manufacturing. Cell culture media provide energy and regulating compounds for the cell cycle, including amino acids, vitamins, inorganic salts, glucose, and serum. They also provide growth factors, hormones, and attachment factors and maintain pH and osmolality.

North America has generated more than 38% of market share in 2023.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

By product, the serum-free media segment led the market with the major market share of 36% in 2023.

By type, the liquid media segment has recorded more than 63% of market share in 2023.

By application insight, the biopharmaceutical production segment has held the largest marker share of 43.7% in 2023.

By end-user insight, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment has contributed more than 35% of market share in 2023.

Region Stance



The U.S. cell culture media market size was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 5.22 billion by 2033, expanding at a notable CAGR of 12.24% from 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the cell culture media market in 2023. The region's growth is linked to the strong presence of important firms such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cytiva, and others. The cell culture media industry has expanded significantly as biopharmaceutical demand has increased and cell-based medicines have become more widely used in medical applications. The market's expansion is attributable to the significance of specific cell conditions in drug discovery. Government assistance and increased research funding in biotechnology and life sciences have also helped to drive growth. Cell culture media formulations and technology have advanced, resulting in more specialized cell-based research solutions.



For Instance, Cytiva opened a new Cell Culture Center of Excellence at its Marlborough, Massachusetts location. The center is part of the company’s long-term growth strategy, providing expanded cell culture media development capabilities and new cell line development services. Cytiva now provides a comprehensive approach to supporting customers working in early process development.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The region's cell culture market is expanding rapidly due to increased investment in life sciences research, rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, and advances in healthcare infrastructure. The prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and the desire for enhanced therapies all contribute to the demand for cell culture products and procedures, notably those used to produce monoclonal antibodies and vaccines.



Countries such as China, India, and Japan have encouraged the use of cell culture techniques, creating a favorable atmosphere for the expansion of the cell culture industry. Pharmaceutical industries in the region are increasingly reliant on cell culture for drug research, development, and production.

Scope of Cell Culture Media Market

Report Coverage Details CAGR 11.65% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size by 2033 USD 18.50 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 6.13 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 6.86 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2021-2022 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Type, By End-user and By Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights



Product Insights



The serum-free media segment dominated the cell culture media market in 2023. Serum-free media offers advantages such as increased definition, consistent performance, increased growth, precise cellular function evaluations, better physiological responsiveness control, enhanced cellular mediator detection, and easier purification and downstream processing.



Serum-free alternatives are driving the adoption of serum-free media due to their better animal welfare and regulatory requirements for reliable and safe drug manufacturing. Serum-free media provides an opportunity to create more consistent formulations and reduce batch-to-batch variability.

Application Insights



The biopharmaceutical production segment is expected to capture the largest share of the cell culture media market. Cell biologists study thousands of different types of cells, which have numerous applications. These cells work as models for in vivo circumstances and interactions with surrounding tissues. Modern cell culture techniques have made it easier to generate recombinant antibodies and conduct cell-based drug screening tests.



The optimization of serum-free cell culture media, culture conditions, and product yields has resulted in the expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies, enabling the creation of more effective medication candidates.

Type insight



The liquid media segment is expected to hold a significant share of the cell culture media market. Liquid growth medium is a versatile and scalable instrument used in various disciplines, including pharmaceuticals, microbiology, biotechnology, and environmental research. It is easy to inoculate, has homogeneous nutrient distribution, and can be scaled up for large-scale culture.



It serves as the foundation for fermentation, protein production, antibiotic research, and environmental monitoring. As researchers continue to investigate the microbial world, liquid growth medium will remain an important tool for understanding and utilizing microorganisms' tremendous diversity and potential.

End-User Insights:



The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the cell culture media market in 2023. Cell culture models for research and pharmacological investigations have made significant progress. Both the pharmaceutical industry and biotechnology use cell culture models to assess the cytotoxicity and permeability of pharmacological compounds and delivery technologies.



Cell models are an important platform for investigating cytotoxicity and permeability studies while avoiding the need for animal models. 3D cell models play an important role in drug testing because they better mimic in vivo cells.

Market Dynamics



Driver



Increasing demand for serum and animal component-free media



Early use of serum-free media minimizes the necessity for comparative investigations. Furthermore, serum-free media is more chemically defined and includes a limited number of traceable constituents, which leads to regulatory benefits as well as quicker time-to-market. Overall, serum-free media provides various benefits to researchers.

Restraint



Weekend working



Stem cell researchers frequently find themselves working weekends to maintain very sensitive stem cells, which are extremely sensitive to changes in culture conditions. This sensitivity causes pluripotent stem cells to require daily monitoring to change media or passage. Primary adult cultures and cell lines also need a large amount of time and money, which creates an undesirable work environment.



Staff are required to work on weekends to sustain valuable culture, which has a severe impact on their work-life balance. Primary adult cultures and cell lines, however less demanding than stem cell cultures, nonetheless need a major investment of time and resources.

Opportunity



New advancement



The remarkable ability of scientists to increase therapeutic protein yields from cell culture media systems and the remarkable success of monoclonal antibodies from CHO cells increased. The rapid rise of perfusion and continuous cell culture has evolved from batch to fed-batch. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the development of mRNA and cell culture-based COVID-19 vaccines, resulting in shorter timelines and faster monoclonal antibody testing.



The rapid development of cell-culture-based vaccines, comparable to mRNA-based products, and the potential for future vaccines to be either mRNA- or cell-based. They emphasize the importance of cell culture professionals in biomanufacturing R&D, as they play a significant role in the field.

Recent Developments:



In October 2023, London-based startup Multus Biotechnology is using machine learning to optimize cell culture media formulation, aiming to cut costs by finding more efficient ways to produce growth factors at scale, such as genetically engineered microbes, plants, or fruit flies, to encourage cell growth and differentiation.

In August 2023, CellRev and Saint-Gobain Life Sciences signed a joint development agreement to rejuvenate spent cell culture media for the cultivated meat sector. This innovative process is expected to lower the price of cultivated meat, which relies on the media for cell proliferation in vitro.

In July 2023, With the addition of 9,100 square meters of lab space and increased production capacity for cell culture media, Merck expanded its Lenexa, Kansas, USA, facility. With this expansion, the company will have its largest Center of Excellence and dry powder cell culture medium plant in North America.



Cell Culture Media Market Key Players:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

CYTIVA

InvivoGen

Sartorius AG

Lonza Group AG

PromoCell GmbH

Cell Biologics, Inc.

Market Segmentation:



By Product



Serum-free Media CHO Media BHK Medium Vero Medium HEK 293 Media Others

Classical Media

Stem Cell Culture Media

Specialty Media

Chemically Defined Media

Others



By Application



Biopharmaceutical Production Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Production Others Therapeutic Proteins

Diagnostics

Drug Screening and Development

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Cell and Gene Therapy Others





By Type



Liquid Media

Semi-solid and Solid Media



By End-User



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostics Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



