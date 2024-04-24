Submit Release
PAINWeek 2024 to Spotlight Real-World Patient's Journey: From Career-Ending Injury to Pain Triumph

Former Running Champion's Inspiring Story: Overcoming Pain Through Alternative Approaches

Boca Raton, FL, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  PAINWeek, a respected leader in continuing medical education, announces its nationally recognized keynote speaker—a real pain patient sharing his healing journey—at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from September 3-6. This year's agenda will include patient testimony and real-life cases to help attendees bridge the gap between knowledge and clinical application.  

Introducing the Real-World Patient Keynote:  

Charles Clark, once celebrated as one of the world's fastest men, faced such adversity at a young age. With national victories and participation in global championships, he stood on the brink of a promising career until a career-ending injury shattered his dreams, leaving him feeling purposeless.    

However, Charles came to realize that his adversity could be the catalyst for his greatest purpose yet: using his story to inspire and support those worldwide who shared his feelings and providing a patient's perspective on how providers can take ownership and play a key part of their patients' return to life.    

In his session, "Through the Eyes of a Patient: Transforming Pain into a Thriving Life," attendees will discover the alternative approaches Charles and his clinical team employed to manage his pain, overcome his pain, regain control of his life, and navigate the healing journey.   

About PAINWeek 2024  

PAINWeek is presenting a diverse selection of over 75 CME/CE courses across various tracks, including AI and Technology, Behavioral Pain Management, Chronic Pain Management, Government/Medical/Legal, Headache and Migraine, Integrative Pain Management, Interventional Pain Management, Pain and Chemical Dependency, Pelvic Pain and Women's Health, Pharmacotherapy, and Psychedelics. Master Classes, Special Interest Sessions, and Satellite Events complete the agenda, along with an Advanced Practice Provider (APP) track presented by Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Assistants (PAs).    

Participants can tailor learning experiences from an agenda covering everything on the pain management spectrum, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of evidence-based medication and cutting-edge practices for effective pain management within today's healthcare landscape.  

Learn More  

For more information, click here or visit painweek.org.  

####  

PAINWeek is the preferred resource for healthcare professionals treating acute and chronic pain. For over 18 years, we have demonstrated that "education is the best analgesic" by presenting thousands of hours of content across our national and regional conferences and conducting hundreds of Expert Opinion interviews.  


Adam Marks, Digital Marketing Director
BRAINWeek
(973) 949-1415 
am@tarsuscns.com

