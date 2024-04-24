Submit Release
FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended March 31, 2024

WABASH, Ind., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (4/23/2024 Close: $34.65), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2024.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $920,000 or $0.82 per common share compared to $1,216,000 or $1.07 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $3,536,000 compared to $3,975,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $1,068,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $880,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $3,609,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $3,478,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $2,972,000 or $2.64 per common share compared to $4,355,000 or $3.84 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 was $10,813,000 compared to $12,599,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $0 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and $475,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $3,007,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2,975,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $10,584,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and $10,084,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 represented a return on average common equity of 7.67% and 8.56%, respectively, compared to 10.47% and 12.59% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2023. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 represented a return on average assets of 0.66% and 0.72%, respectively, compared to 0.93% and 1.09%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.29% at March 31, 2024 compared to 1.23% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $4,105,000 at March 31, 2024 compared to $2,065,000 at June 30, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.62% compared to 8.54% at June 30, 2023. Total assets at March 31, 2024 were $556,704,000 compared to $543,245,000 at June 30, 2023. Shareholders’ equity was $47,963,000 at March 31, 2024 compared to $46,385,000 at June 30, 2023. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet
  March 31   June 30  
  2024   2023  
  Unaudited      
Assets        
Cash and due from financial institutions $             2,635,498   $             8,686,057  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 4,410,327   4,668,889  
Cash and cash equivalents 7,045,825   13,354,946  
         
Securities available for sale 107,185,861   110,063,452  
Loans held for sale 158,000   80,000  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,366,311 at        
March 31, 2024 and $4,852,745 at June 30, 2023 410,645,871   390,544,236  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700   1,289,700  
Accrued interest receivable 2,718,842   2,648,368  
Premises and equipment, net 7,762,148   8,121,511  
Mortgage servicing rights 1,095,003   1,128,019  
Cash surrender value of life insurance 12,619,809   10,086,476  
Goodwill 1,213,898   1,213,898  
Repossessed assets 1,250   109,596  
Other assets 4,967,346   4,604,551  
Total assets $         556,703,553   $         543,244,753  
         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity        
Deposits        
Noninterest-bearing $           50,711,836   $           53,267,081  
Interest-bearing 446,835,882   437,700,301  
Total deposits 497,547,718   490,967,382  
         
Borrowings 6,500,000   2,100,000  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,692,595   3,792,808  
Total liabilities 508,740,313   496,860,190  
         
Shareholders' equity        
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;        
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,126,843 - March 31, 2024 and 1,126,357 - June 30, 2023 18,363   18,363  
Additional paid-in capital 10,220,664   10,150,145  
Retained earnings 60,903,966   59,406,634  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,532,232 ) (10,588,876 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 709,485 at March 31, 2024 and        
709,971 shares at June 30, 2023 (12,647,521 ) (12,601,703 )
Total shareholders' equity 47,963,240   46,384,563  
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  $         556,703,553   $         543,244,753  


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income
    Three Months Ended March 31   Nine Months Ended March 31  
    2024 2023   2024   2023  
    Unaudited Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited  
Interest and dividend income:              
  Loans, including fees $                   5,373,052 $                   4,494,524   $                15,688,146   $                12,606,871  
  Taxable securities 508,864 477,067   1,493,040   1,381,213  
  Tax exempt securities 407,951 457,460   1,250,686   1,377,899  
  Other 57,616 76,502   189,900   360,583  
  Total interest and dividend income 6,347,483 5,505,553   18,621,772   15,726,566  
                 
Interest expense:              
  Deposits 2,746,943 1,526,134   7,680,525   3,121,684  
  Borrowings 64,888 4,665   128,357   6,037  
  Total interest expense 2,811,831 1,530,799   7,808,882   3,127,721  
                 
Net interest income                      3,535,652                      3,974,754                      10,812,890                      12,598,845  
                 
Provision for credit losses - 75,000   -   475,000  
                 
Net interest income after provision for               
  credit losses                      3,535,652                      3,899,754                      10,812,890                      12,123,845  
                 
Noninterest income:              
  Net gains (losses) on sales of securities - (3,633 ) -   (3,633 )
  Net gains on sales of loans 28,349 12,710   71,755   151,602  
  Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - (20,533 ) -   (20,533 )
  Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - (8,775 ) (37,006 ) 3,066  
  Commission income 364,240 299,231   1,034,231   923,239  
  Service charges and fees 276,777 242,269   779,262   804,352  
  Earnings on life insurance 107,851 79,662   283,332   238,088  
  Other 291,081 278,705   874,958   879,123  
  Total noninterest income 1,068,298 879,636   3,006,532   2,975,304  
                 
Noninterest expense:              
  Salaries and benefits 1,942,761 1,913,505   5,726,167   5,551,802  
  Occupancy and equipment 323,582 320,444   950,172   932,825  
  Professional 116,840 109,579   359,794   326,487  
  Marketing 98,890 102,263   281,794   281,215  
  Deposit insurance premium 69,000 39,025   207,666   119,968  
  Regulatory assessment 10,345 8,511   31,035   24,690  
  Correspondent bank charges 25,675 21,650   69,885   66,073  
  Data processing 474,275 435,771   1,384,115   1,236,359  
  Printing, postage and supplies 64,214 65,940   219,432   221,267  
  Expense on life insurance 41,249 21,889   88,785   65,982  
  Contribution expense 20,946 20,248   40,881   40,124  
  Expense on REO - 636   5,822   6,540  
  Other 421,267 418,077   1,217,961   1,210,389  
  Total noninterest expense 3,609,044 3,477,538   10,583,509   10,083,721  
                 
Income before income taxes                         994,906                      1,301,852                        3,235,913                        5,015,428  
                 
Income tax expense 75,100 85,468   264,001   660,505  
                 
Net income  $                       919,806 $                    1,216,384   $                    2,971,912   $                    4,354,923  
                 


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
  Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31
  2024 2023 2024 2023
  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:        
Earnings $0.82 $1.07 $2.64 $3.84
Diluted earnings $0.82 $1.07 $2.64 $3.84
Dividends paid $0.29 $0.28 $0.87 $0.84
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,128,394 1,128,995 1,126,998 1,133,501
Shares outstanding end of period 1,126,843 1,127,357 1,126,843 1,127,357
         
Supplemental data:        
Net interest margin ** 2.66% 3.13% 2.70% 3.25%
Return on average assets *** 0.66% 0.93% 0.72% 1.09%
Return on average common equity *** 7.67% 10.47% 8.56% 12.59%
         
  March 31 June 30    
  2024 2023    
Nonperforming assets * $4,105,121 $2,065,381    
Repossessed assets $1,250 $109,596    
         
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
***Annualized


FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185


