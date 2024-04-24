Minister Senzo Mchunu expresses his satisfaction on progress of water reticulation projects to Giyani Villages

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu has expressed his satisfaction on the advances made to restore water supply to Giyani town and extend yard connection services provision to 55 villages in around Giyani, under Mopani District Municipality in Limpopo.

The Minister and Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala, together with the MEC of Cooperative Governance Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA), Basikopo Makamu and the Mayor of Mopani District, Cllr Pule Shai criss-crossed various villages in Giyani to inspect progress on the Phase 1 of the Reticulation component of the Giyani Water Project which is funded by the Department of Water and Sanitation and implemented by Mopani District Municipality as the Water Services Authority.

The remaining components of the Giyani Water Project to be completed include the refurbishment of the Giyani Water Treatment Works, the bulk pipeline and the water reticulation projects which is an extended service from communal taps to metered yard connections for the 55 villages.

Currently, 24 of the 55 villages have the water taps installed in their yards and some are already having water coming out. While in some other villages construction is ongoing to connect bulk pipeline to local reservoirs, refurbishments of existing reservoirs and installation of the elevated steel tanks.

Some of the villages inspected and are part of the 24 villages (Phase 1) include Thomo A&B, KaMninginisi, Mhlaba Willem, Homu 14 A&B, Mapayeni, N’waKhuwani, Ngove A,B&C, Gawula, Mahlathi, Bambeni, Mageva, Sikhunyani, Maphata, Xikukwani, Makoxa, Dzingidzingi and Bode among others.

Despite the history of project delay, Minister Mchunu and Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala has acknowledged the implementation plans by the Municipality which unblocks the project delays.

Although some of the villages are receiving water from their taps and some have not, the Department of Water and Sanitation anticipates that all of the 24 villages will have water running from their taps by the end of June. The remaining 31 villages will be part of Phase 2 of Giyani Water Projects and its reticulation is expected to start in this new financial year.

Minister Mchunu also visited the completed 40.5 km pipeline which is now transferring bulk water from Nandoni Dam to Nsami Dam for the benefit of Giyani residents and identified villages; as well as the Giyani Water Treatment Works which is being refurbished to reach its maximum capacity of treating 30 megalitres of water per day to benefit the local residents and the villages.

“I am satisfied with the work currently under way although we are behind schedule due to the history of this project. However, the level of commitment demonstrated by the contractors has showed that we are making progress in getting water to the people’s households. This indeed signals a new era of ensuring that households in rural and urban areas have access to clean, freshwater at their homes. We are determined to provide equal quality service to all the residents of their country”, said Minister Mchunu.

