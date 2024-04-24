North West Legislature conducts Public Hearings on Electricity Regulation Bill and Plant Health (Phytosanitary) Bill

On Wednesday, 24 April 2024, the Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Tourism, Agriculture and Rural Development will be conducting public hearings throughout the province on the Electricity Regulation Bill [ B 23B - 2023] at Madibogo Community Hall in Madibogo, Auditorium in Matlosana Local Municipality, Utlwanang Community Hall in Christiana and Letlhabile Community Hall in Letlhabile at 10h00.

The bill seeks to amend the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006, so as to delete, amend, and insert certain definitions; to provide for the application of the Act; to provide for the National Energy Regulator to consider applications for licences and the issue of licences; to provide for revocation and deregistration of licences; to provide for additional electricity, new generation capacity and electricity infrastructure; to provide for the establishment, duties, powers and functions of the Transmission System Operator SOC Ltd and transitional measures; to provide for an open

market platform that allows for competitive electricity trading; to assign the duties, powers and functions of the Transmission System Operator SOC Ltd to the National Transmission Company South Africa SOC Ltd; to provide for delegation and assignment; to provide for offences and penalties; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

On Thursday, 25 April 2014, the Committee will proceed to conduct public hearings throughout the province on the Plant Health (Phytosanitary) Bill [ B 14B – 2021] at Motswedi Community Hall in Motswedi (Zeerust), Agricultural College in Potchefstroom, Tosca Community Hall in Tosca and Cyferskuil Community Hall in Cyferskuil at 10h00.

The bill seeks to provide for phytosanitary measures to prevent the introduction, establishment and spread of regulated pests in the Republic; to provide for the control of regulated pests; to provide for regulation of the movement of plants, plant products and other regulated articles into, within and out of the Republic; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the public hearings.

The public hearings will be streamed live in the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact:

Namhla Luhabe

Cell: 079 527 0628