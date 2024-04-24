Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visits Capricorn district municipality, 25 Apr
The Minister of home affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is set to visit the Molemole local Municipality under the Capricorn District Municipality in Limpopo, on Thursday, 25 April 2024. The purpose of the visit is to assess service delivery levels and interact with key stakeholders.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Meeting with stakeholders:
Date: Thursday, 25 April 2024
Venue: Tsherane Multi-purpose centre, Sefene Village, Limpopo
Time: 10h00
Service delivery monitoring:
Date: Thursday, 25 April 2024
Venue: Tsherane multi-purpose centre, Sefene village, Limpopo
Time: 12h00
Media enquiries:
Thabo Mokgola
Cell: 060 962 4982
Spokesperson for the minister of home affairs