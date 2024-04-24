Meet Our Nation’s Next Generation of Leaders, Volunteer at FBLA

Reston, Virginia, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business, invites business and technology professionals to build their workforce pipeline by volunteering during its National Leadership Conference (NLC) in Orlando, Florida this summer.

With more than 14,000 highly accomplished and motivated middle school, high school, and college student attendees, the NLC offers volunteers the ability to share their expertise with the next generation of business leaders while networking with colleagues and gaining exposure for their company’s brand. The NLC for college members will take place June 24-27, while the NLC for middle school and high school students will be held June 29-July 2. Both conferences will be held at the Orange County Convention Center.

FBLA is seeking talented professionals to serve as judges in more than 75 competitions, spanning a wide range of business and technology areas. Judges evaluate competitors using an FBLA-provided scoring rubric to assess a project, presentation, or pre-submitted materials.

Business and industry professionals, business interns, and individuals with applicable business experience can serve as judges for all events. College students are also eligible to judge middle school and high school events. Volunteers can score student materials virtually between late May and early June, in addition to judging events at the conference. Students competing at the NLC have already demonstrated excellence by winning local, district/regional, and state competitions to qualify for the conference.

Additionally, FBLA is looking for workshop leaders who can deliver engaging 45-minute sessions to help FBLA students develop their leadership skills, deepen their knowledge in the field of business, and prepare for their transition from school to college or career. FBLA is also seeking volunteers who can provide feedback on student resumes and/or LinkedIn profiles in a one-on-one setting. Reviewers will be given an advisory guide with tips on feedback.

"If you want to spend a few hours doing some good and feeling good at the same time, volunteering at FBLA is a must for you!” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “You won’t want to miss this opportunity to get your company’s name in front of our talented students, pay it forward, and build an employee pipeline ahead of your competitors.”

More information is available at fbla.org/nlc. To volunteer, go to 2024 NLC Volunteer Opportunities - Future Business Leaders of America (fbla.org) or reach out to Fernanda Vessio Coelho at fvessio@fbla.org. For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at the NLC, please contact Development Manager Mike Hyatt at mhyatt@fbla.org.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

Mary Lynn J. Rynkiewicz Future Business Leaders of America 7038604888 marylynn@fbla.org