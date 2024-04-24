Odin Industries Champions Inclusivity in South Florida Public Schools at Upcoming Event

Film Festival in Support of Defense of Democracy

Join us in the fight April 26th at the Pride Center at Equality Park in Support of Defense of Democracy

WILTON MANORS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odin Industries is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming film festival in support of Defense of Democracy scheduled for April 26, 2024. This special gathering will take place at the Pride Center at Equality Park, Sunrise, Florida, and aims to foster inclusivity and support for public schools in South Florida and across the nation.

In collaboration with local educators, community leaders, and advocacy groups, Odin Industries has organized a comprehensive agenda that focuses on the challenges and opportunities within the public education system. In addition to the film the event will feature panel discussions from distinguished guests in the religious and education sectors. All proceeds will go to support Defense of Democracy.

"Public schools are the backbone of our community, and at Odin Industries, we are committed to ensuring that every child receives a quality education in an inclusive environment," said Ryan Hawley, CEO of Odin Industries. "This event is a step towards bringing together diverse voices to champion the cause of public education and inclusivity."

Event details are as follows:

Event: Film Festival in Support of Defense of Democracy

Date: April 26, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Location: The Pride Center at Equality Park, 2040 N Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors, FL 33305

The event is open to the public, and attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts, participate in discussions, and network with peers who are equally passionate about making a positive impact in the educational landscape.

Odin Industries invites all stakeholders in the education community, including teachers, parents, students, and policymakers, to join this important event. Together, we can work towards creating a more inclusive and effective public school system for all children.

About Odin Industries: Committed to fostering dialogue and action to support community engagement, Odin Industries believes in the power of education and inclusivity to drive social change.

About Defense of Democracy: Defense of Democracy works tirelessly to promote an inclusive educational system, understanding that well-informed public discourse and civic engagement are the bedrock of a functioning democracy.

About The Pride Center at Equality Park: Offering a safe and nurturing space for the LGBTQIA+ community, The Pride Center at Equality Park is dedicated to promoting equality, understanding, and inclusivity through a variety of programs and services.

Join us this Friday for an evening of reflection, education, and community support. Together, we can challenge misconceptions and support a more inclusive society.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://rb.gy/37z8ku

We look forward to welcoming you to an unforgettable evening at The Pride Center at Equality Park.