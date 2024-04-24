Submit Release
Launch of $COMEW on RAYDIUM DEX Marks a New Era in Tax-Free Cryptocurrency Trading

New York City, NY , April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $COMEW is set to revolutionize the crypto space with its debut on RAYDIUM DEX at 13:00 UTC on April 24, 2024. Promising no tax trading and bolstered by significant partnerships, this launch is anticipated to make waves across various top-tier and second-tier cryptocurrency exchanges.

The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with excitement as $COMEW prepares to go live on RAYDIUM DEX, introducing a groundbreaking opportunity for tax-free trading. This much-anticipated event is scheduled for 13:00 UTC on April 24, 2024, promising a new benchmark in the digital asset space.
Key Highlights of the $COMEW Launch:

  • No Tax Trading: $COMEW introduces a trading environment free from taxes, facilitating a more accessible and cost-efficient trading experience for all.
  • Significant Partnerships: The project boasts partnerships with major entities in the crypto world, enhancing its credibility and network.
  • Broad Exchange Support: The token is set to list on multiple Tier 1 and Tier 2 Centralized Exchanges (CEXs), expanding its availability to a global audience.
  • Influencer Endorsements: Top callers and influencers have thrown their support behind $COMEW, amplifying its reach and potential impact.
  • Advanced Tools and Visibility: The launch is supported by popular analytics platforms like DexTools, DexView, and DexScreener, and is trending across all Solana bots, ensuring high visibility.
  • Accelerated Listing Processes: $COMEW has been fast-tracked for listing on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, promising rapid visibility in the market.
  • Continuous Promotion: The team commits to relentless promotion with a 24/7 non-stop shilling strategy to keep the momentum high.

Additional Launch Details:

  • Claim Time: Users can claim their $COMEW tokens immediately at launch.
  • CEX Listings: Further details about upcoming listings on centralized exchanges will be announced shortly, promising expanded accessibility and trading options.

About $COMEW:
$COMEW, the latest innovation in the meme coin world, offers an enticing platform for users seeking engaging, profitable, and tax-free trading experiences. With a vision to dominate the crypto market through strategic partnerships, technological advancements, and comprehensive market penetration, $COMEW is poised to be a game-changer.

Claim time: At Launch
https://www.pinksale.finance/solana/launchpad/C64asdE1fxzfVA7bMuVGhP9pV3Rz2F38FeNytoP7mynh


$COMEW Contract Address: GETywTqcUz9n2a6gi4DrSE8aPJWESmNp1QgAbbkQhLnH


Website: https://www.coininmemeworld.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/comew_sol

X: https://x.com/comew_sol/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.


Michael Hall
COMEW
Support at coininmemeworld.com

