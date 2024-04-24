Cue Biopharma to Present at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

BOSTON, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively modulate disease-specific T cells, announced today that it will present an oral abstract and poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 31 – June 4, 2024 in Chicago, IL.

The presentations will highlight the Company’s Phase 1 trials of its lead interleukin 2 (IL-2)-based biologics, CUE-101 in recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer and CUE-102 in Wilms’ Tumor 1 positive recurrent/metastatic cancers.

The Company will host a Business Update call and webcast in June 2024 that will include a discussion on the clinical progress and associated data presented at ASCO on June 1 and June 4. Call details will be issued prior to the event.

Oral Abstract and Poster Details

Abstract Number: 6004

Title: A phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of CUE-101, given as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16+ head and neck squamous cell cancer (R/M HNSCC).

Presenter: Douglas R. Atkins, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine

Session Type and Title: Oral Abstract Session; Head and Neck Cancer

Session Date and Time: June 4, 2024, 9:45 AM-12:45 PM CDT

Abstract Number: 3553

Title: A phase 1 open-label, dose escalation and expansion study of CUE-102, a novel WT1-pHLA-IL2-Fc fusion protein, in patients with HLA-A*0201 positive disease and WT1-positive recurrent/metastatic cancers.

Presenter: Nataliya Uboha, M.D., Ph.D. University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center

Session Type and Title: Poster Session; Gastrointestinal Cancer, Colorectal and Anal

Session Date and Time: June 1, 2024, 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

The oral abstract and poster presentations will be available in the Investor & Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com under Scientific Publications and Presentations, following ASCO.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune system through the selective modulation of disease-specific T cells without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Marie Campinell

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Cue Biopharma, Inc.

mcampinell@cuebio.com

Media Contact

Jonathan Pappas

LifeSci Communications

jpappas@lifescicomms.com