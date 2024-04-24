The CORE closes complaint regarding GobiMin Inc.’s alleged use of Uyghur forced labour in China

GobiMin Inc. follows the Canada Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise’s recommendations on responsible exit policy for foreign investments

OTTAWA, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE) published today its follow-up report regarding a complaint filed against GobiMin Inc., a Canadian mining company.



The report indicates that GobiMin Inc. participated in the dispute resolution process in good faith and complied with the CORE’s recommendations. GobiMin Inc. provided information pertaining to its investment and divestment from the Sawayaerdun Gold Project, engaged with the CORE to draft and revise a responsible exit policy, publicized the policy on its website, and committed to following the policy effective February 16, 2024. Given GobiMin Inc.’s actions, the Ombudsperson decided not to exercise their discretion to make any recommendations to the Minister of International Trade and the complaint was closed.

This report follows the initial assessment report, which was published in August 2023.

“This is a very positive outcome. It gives me hope that other Canadian companies operating outside of Canada will adopt responsible exit policies across their operations, track the effectiveness of these policies, and communicate with stakeholders on the implementation and monitoring of these policies,” said Sheri Meyerhoffer, the Ombudsperson.

Quick facts

The CORE is mandated to hold Canadian garment, mining, and oil and gas companies working outside of Canada accountable for possible human rights abuses that arise from their operations.

The CORE’s complaint process has 5 stages: intake initial assessment mediation investigation recommendations and follow-up



In line with its commitment to transparency, the CORE publishes initial assessment, final and follow-up reports.

The follow-up process is part of the CORE’s Human Rights Responsibility Mechanism. It includes review of, and reporting on, measures taken by a Canadian company to implement the Ombudperson’s recommendations.

The CORE’s complaint process is described at What is the complaint process?



Complaints may be filed using the CORE’s online complaint form or by email to complaint-plaintes@core-ocre.gc.ca.

