Syncfusion Announces Updates to Bold Line of Enterprise Products Amidst G2 Recognition

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced several updates to the company’s Bold line of enterprise solutions, including the release of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features in Bold BI, the company’s dashboarding and analytics platform, and BoldDesk, its customer service software solution. Additionally, Syncfusion’s reporting platform, Bold Reports, has been named a High Performer in G2’s Grid® Report for Business Intelligence in Winter 2024 .

“Our Bold line of enterprise solutions continues to grow and earn industry recognition as being innovative, user-friendly, and customer-driven,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “The new features and improvements in BoldDesk and Bold BI reflect our commitment to staying current with industry standards and evolving with our customers' needs as we empower companies of all sizes with technology to improve daily business operations.”

Bold BI

The Bold BI team has released an integrated AI Q&A widget for the embeddable business intelligence (BI) platform. This widget provides rapid responses to user questions, eliminating the need for complex search queries or navigating through multiple interfaces. Powered by natural language processing (NLP) algorithms, the widget understands and interprets questions, enabling users to ask them in their own words.

Leveraging a company’s knowledge base and the computational capabilities of OpenAI or Azure OpenAI, the widget delivers rapid and accurate responses to user questions, significantly reducing time spent analyzing data and preparing widgets. Additionally, the Q&A widget can provide responses in chart formats, enhancing data visualization and user comprehension.

BoldDesk

BoldDesk, which recently won the Excellence in Customer Service Award from the Business Intelligence Group, now has an AI copilot feature, an AI assistant designed to streamline agents’ workflows and deliver faster and more precise support. The AI copilot allows agents to pose questions within the interface and instantly receive accurate, tailored responses drawn from the company’s knowledge base. Backed by Azure OpenAI, the AI copilot enhances agent productivity by suggesting information from the knowledge base to address the most recent question in a ticket conversation.

The AI copilot is the most recent, but not the only, BoldDesk artificial intelligence feature. The BoldDesk team earlier released generative AI features that improve customer communication via writing suggestions, text rephrasing and grammar-checking, and language translation. It also provided features that enhance knowledge base use with automatic article summarizations and SEO optimization.

Additional updates in BoldDesk’s feature release include:

A sleek, updated design in the agent portal with light and dark mode options.

Integration with Microsoft Teams and the ability to create tickets from within the platform.

New integrations, including for MailChimp and Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD).

General improvements to modules and BoldDesk’s mobile app.

To learn more about BoldDesk’s many new features, visit https://www.bolddesk.com/blogs/bolddesk-new-features-update-march-2024 .

Bold Reports

Bold Reports, Syncfusion’s enterprise reporting solution, is a user-friendly, robust solution that helps organizations of all sizes unlock the full potential of their data. Bold Reports has been named a High Performer in G2’s Grid® Report for Business Intelligence in Winter 2024 in recognition of its excellence in business intelligence. A business-software review site, G2 compiles user ratings across many criteria.

Bold BI, BoldDesk, and Bold Reports each offer full-featured, 15-day free trials. For more information about these solutions and the Syncfusion ecosystem, visit https://www.syncfusion.com/pages/syncfusion-ecosystem/ .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001 to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

