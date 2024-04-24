CoolVu Celebrates National Window Film Day on April 30, 2024
Celebrating the 10th AnniversaryMARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoolVu, the leading national window film franchise, is excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of National Window Film Day on April 24, 2024. This day, recognized by U.S. Governors for its environmental contributions, spotlights the benefits and advancements in window film technology, highlighting its impact on energy savings, comfort, and UV protection.
Window film is a thin, multi-layered material that is retrofitted to the inside surface of windows. It offers numerous benefits, including reducing heat and glare, blocking harmful UV rays, and enhancing privacy and security. CoolVu is at the forefront of this industry, offering innovative window film solutions for residential, commercial, and retail applications.
“Our mission at CoolVu is to provide our customers with the highest quality window film products that not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of their spaces but also provides practical benefits such as energy savings and UV protection,” said Mike Herrera, President/Co-Founder of CoolVu. “National Window Film Day is a great opportunity for us to educate the public about the advantages of window film and the importance of choosing a reputable provider like CoolVu.”
Join CoolVu in celebrating National Window Film Day on April 30, 2024, and discover the many benefits of window film for your home or business. For more information, visit our website at www.CoolVu.com or contact us at 844-426-6588.
About CoolVu: CoolVu, a subsidiary of FutureVu Brands of Marietta, GA, is a leading provider of Innovative Glass and Surface solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the Window Film, Graphics and Architectural Surface industry through cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. With a franchise network spanning one hundred franchise territories, CoolVu is committed to delivering premium products to customers across the United States.
