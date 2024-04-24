Submit Release
Meeting with the “WeBuild SpA” company CEO Pietro Salini

TAJIKISTAN, April 24 - On April 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, as part of an official visit to Italy, received in Rome the Chief Executive Officer of the “WeBuild SpA” company, Pietro Salini.

At the meeting, issues of cooperation regarding the progress of construction of the Rogun hydroelectric power station were discussed.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, expressed his opinion on the issues of construction of the power plant dam, which he observed during his working trips.

Confidence was expressed that the company's management would mobilize all its capabilities to implement work plans on time.

The head of the “WeBuild” company informed the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, about the fulfillment of obligations and the progress of construction work.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of cooperation, acceleration of work and effective use of existing capabilities and resources.

