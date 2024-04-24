InventionHome® Inventor Authors Fiction Novel Based on an Interracial Relationship in the 1960s American South
EINPresswire.com/ -- George H. of Las Vegas, NV is the author of ‘Rainbow’, a fiction novel that explores the life of two young people, one white and one black, growing up in the segregated southern United States during the 1960s. The two become romantically involved and find it extremely difficult to navigate the rules of the road. The novel details their relationship and the difficulties they overcome for the relationship to blossom.
After dark clouds burst and rain falls to the Earth, sunlight can penetrate the remaining water passing through the atmosphere to create a rainbow, signaling that the ‘worst’ (i.e., the rain) is over. The sunlight shimmering against that falling water can remind people that life experiences do not remain young and stormy and that there are calmer and brighter days coming. The relationship detailed in ‘Rainbow’ serves as an allegorical comparison to a rainbow’s creation and may help inspire others while teaching them about what it was really like to live in the segregated American south.
Life in the segregated American South during the 1960s was marked by pervasive racial discrimination, segregation laws, and social norms that enforced racial separation and inequality. The Jim Crow laws, enacted in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, enforced racial segregation in public facilities, transportation, schools, and housing. These laws were particularly stringent in the Southern states, where African Americans faced systemic discrimination and were denied basic rights and opportunities. Furthermore, interracial marriage was considered illegal in many states in the United States during the 1960s. These laws, known as anti-miscegenation laws, prohibited marriage between people of different races. The exact laws and their enforcement varied by state, but they were generally part of a broader system of racial segregation and discrimination.
The 1960s was a pivotal decade in the civil rights movement, with African Americans and allies advocating for equal rights, desegregation, and an end to racial discrimination. The Supreme Court case that ultimately struck down anti-miscegenation laws was Loving v. Virginia in 1967. In this landmark case, the Court ruled that laws prohibiting interracial marriage were unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment. The Loving v. Virginia decision was a significant milestone in the civil rights movement and marked the end of legal barriers to interracial marriage in the United States. It affirmed the right of individuals to marry regardless of race and helped dismantle the legal framework of racial segregation and discrimination. ‘Rainbow’ explores the time prior to this groundbreaking legal case and is a pivotal read that both entrances and educates the reader.
George is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the rights to his novel, ‘Rainbow’. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in ‘Rainbow’ can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Or, you can find ‘Rainbow’ on Amazon. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
After dark clouds burst and rain falls to the Earth, sunlight can penetrate the remaining water passing through the atmosphere to create a rainbow, signaling that the ‘worst’ (i.e., the rain) is over. The sunlight shimmering against that falling water can remind people that life experiences do not remain young and stormy and that there are calmer and brighter days coming. The relationship detailed in ‘Rainbow’ serves as an allegorical comparison to a rainbow’s creation and may help inspire others while teaching them about what it was really like to live in the segregated American south.
Life in the segregated American South during the 1960s was marked by pervasive racial discrimination, segregation laws, and social norms that enforced racial separation and inequality. The Jim Crow laws, enacted in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, enforced racial segregation in public facilities, transportation, schools, and housing. These laws were particularly stringent in the Southern states, where African Americans faced systemic discrimination and were denied basic rights and opportunities. Furthermore, interracial marriage was considered illegal in many states in the United States during the 1960s. These laws, known as anti-miscegenation laws, prohibited marriage between people of different races. The exact laws and their enforcement varied by state, but they were generally part of a broader system of racial segregation and discrimination.
The 1960s was a pivotal decade in the civil rights movement, with African Americans and allies advocating for equal rights, desegregation, and an end to racial discrimination. The Supreme Court case that ultimately struck down anti-miscegenation laws was Loving v. Virginia in 1967. In this landmark case, the Court ruled that laws prohibiting interracial marriage were unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment. The Loving v. Virginia decision was a significant milestone in the civil rights movement and marked the end of legal barriers to interracial marriage in the United States. It affirmed the right of individuals to marry regardless of race and helped dismantle the legal framework of racial segregation and discrimination. ‘Rainbow’ explores the time prior to this groundbreaking legal case and is a pivotal read that both entrances and educates the reader.
George is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the rights to his novel, ‘Rainbow’. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in ‘Rainbow’ can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Or, you can find ‘Rainbow’ on Amazon. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com