ICYMI: ‘This Year We Feel Different’: Advocates for Pennsylvanians with ID/A Continue to Praise Governor Shapiro’s Historic Budget Proposal to Expand ID/A Services, Eliminate Waiting Lists

“I felt that Governor Shapiro really listened to me. He asked great questions. I know he wants to improve the pay rates for support staff. At the end of the budget address, I felt heard. I finally felt heard. He gave the issue names, faces, a location – but now it’s up to the Legislature to do the right thing.” – Cindy Jennings

The Governor’s 2024-25 budget proposes $483 million to increase reimbursement rates for direct support professionals and $78 million to serve an additional 1,500 Pennsylvanians in the next fiscal year.

Harrisburg, PA – Advocates for Pennsylvania’s intellectual disability and autism (ID/A) communities are continuing to praise Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget investments to expand ID/A services, with one recent op/ed calling it “a beacon of hope for individuals with ID/A and their families across Pennsylvania.”

The Governor’s proposed $483 million in federal and state funding would provide more resources for home and community-based service providers, so they in turn can pay competitive rates to attract and retain the staff who provide these essential services. The proposal includes a $78 million investment of federal and state funds to serve an additional 1,500 Pennsylvanians with ID/A currently on the waitlist in the next fiscal year.

Last week, Governor Shapiro and Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh met with Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism (ID/A), caregivers, and advocates all across the Commonwealth to hear how the proposed investments in his 2024-25 budget would address the needs of Pennsylvanians with ID/A by expanding access to support home and community-based services and addressing the shortage of dir­­­ect support professionals.

Read and watch what Pennsylvania ID/A advocates and families are saying about the Governor’s plan to expand ID/A services and support more Pennsylvanians and direct support professionals:

The Times Observer: Families of disabled finally hopeful

By Gary Blumenthal, 4/20/24

In a recent address, and in testimony before the PA House and Senate Appropriations Committees, Dr. Val Arkoosh, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) made me feel optimistic.

As the brother of an elder with significant life challenges due to intellectual disability, autism, physical disabilities and dementia, I’ve spent most of my life waiting to hear state leaders speak of the concerns of people with ID/A as an actual important state issue.

As family members of people with disabilities, a lot of us were taught growing up that our family concerns didn’t always get high public discussion or carry much political clout. Our families were told to hold on, help is on the way, but then it might be years before that help would arrive.

This year we feel different.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh have made the needs of the ID/A community a top FY 24/25 Budget Priority.

In his budget address, the Governor spoke passionately about families waiting years for services and the challenges of finding dedicated Direct Support Professionals, the backbone of community supports, willing to work for the abysmal wages set at insufficient state rates.

The Governor’s Budget recommendation of $216 million in state general funds, supplemented by an additional $266 million in federal funds, will bring significant stability to home and community-based services for individuals with ID/A. Plus the Administration’s allocation of $34 million to address the state’s 6000-person Emergency Crisis Waiting List and provide services as needed based upon eligibility is a lifesaver, particularly for elderly caregivers.

The Governor and the General Assembly need to join together, enact this year’s budget recommendation, but also agree to revisit ID/A funding annually through establishing a rate setting process keeps program funding consistent with inflationary costs.

As the budget process unfolds, it’s crucial for individuals and families impacted by ID/A to lend their voices to the conversation. By sharing their stories and advocating for their needs, they can help ensure that Governor Shapiro’s vision becomes a reality. Every voice matters in this fight for a more inclusive and compassionate Pennsylvania. Families across the Commonwealth will be calling, meeting, and zooming with their legislators to support the ID/A budget request, but also working with the Governor and the Administration to ensure that the ID/A sector does not fall into disrepair as it has been allowed to nearly collapse by inattention from the Commonwealth’s leaders.

The ID/A budget proposal is more than just an appropriation – it’s a beacon of hope for individuals with ID/A and their families across Pennsylvania.

Gary Blumenthal, Vice President of InVision Human Services of Wexford, Reading and Harrisburg, PA, is a former federal disability official serving in the Clinton and Obama Administrations. He is a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives.

The Daily Herald: After years of advocating, there is hope

The Valley Ledger: After years of advocating, families of disabled feel hopeful

Jennings Family: “Matthew was probably the most wanted baby ever. I was so excited when I learned I was expecting him. It was definitely a surprise that the doctor told me he was born with a chromosome abnormality and they suspected he would have intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities. I heard all that, and I thought: ‘I just want him to know what it is to be happy.’ There are two main things I talked to the Governor about: my frustrations of trying to find staff. I know I need to transfer Matt’s care to other people because I’m not going to live forever. When I don’t have support staff. My mom, Judy, is my backup and she’s 86. It’s not a viable plan of care at all. I have spoken to my representatives and senators and was told that we have to have a balanced budget every year. But you’re balancing the budget on my back, and I really think we can do better. I felt that Governor Shapiro really listened to me. He asked great questions. I know he wants to improve the pay rates for support staff. At the end of the budget address, I felt heard. I finally felt heard. He gave the issue names, faces, a location – but now it’s up to the Legislature to do the right thing. I’m hopeful for Pennsylvania’s future because Governor Shapiro listens.”

