150 Apartments Sold In Archi In One Day

A ‘Big Discount Day’ took place at Archi’s Office in the Philharmonic Hall on April 20. An unprecedented high number of guests wishing to purchase an apartment at an exceptional price gathered at the office of Archi since the morning and 150 new residents joined the Archi family on that day.

Traditional Discount Day In Archi

“Big Discount Day” is a tradition at Archi which is held before the launch of a new residential building’s construction. On that day, customers have the opportunity to buy an apartment with big discount.

„April 20 was a real special day, an unprecedented number of people visited us. We are happy that 150 new residents showed their trust in our company and joined Archi’s big family. The main priority at Archi is to take care of our residents and our team will always do its best to ensure their happy and comfortable living.” – says Shio Khetsuriani, CEO of Archi.

Archi Welcomed 150 new Families In It’s Big Family

Archi Dighomi 3 is a residential complex located on King Parnavaz Avenue, Didi Dighomi. The big discount day applied to two new houses in this complex. Archi Dighomi 3 is distinguished by sophisticated architecture, and modern style while the 7,000 sq.m. green yard, well-equipped with squares, children areas and sports fields will further enhance the residents’ comfort.

Archi’s exclusive “Big Discount Day” has always been a great success. On April 20th 150 families became the owners of their dream-home. Archi’s friend Duta Skhirtladze was the host of the event, each new resident was congratulated on a purchase and celebrated with gifts. The company will offer many impressive projects in the future as well.

Archi is the leading development company in Georgia. The company has a 17-year experience and over 35 000 residents under its family. Archi presents 49 completed and 20 ongoing projects in all districts of Tbilisi as well as in Batumi and Bakuriani.