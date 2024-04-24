Regenerative agriculture: from soil to sustainability – Episode 58

Despite being a major contributor to global emissions, farming might just hold the key to solving the climate crisis. When agriculture is regenerative, it becomes a win-win for people and planet, increasing food security while protecting the environment.

We unpack this method of sustainable farming and explore how small-scale farmers can harness it to lead the way to a food-secure future. Hear from global regenerative agriculture leaders – and learn how IFAD is leveraging their techniques to combat climate change in rural communities.

On this episode

Gabe Brown , regenerative farming pioneer and advocate

André Leu , international director of Regeneration International

Rebecca Burgess , founder and director of Fibershed

Jeff Tkach , CEO of Rodale Institute

Donal Brown, IFAD Associate Vice-President

Get in touch at [email protected].