Regenerative agriculture: from soil to sustainability – Episode 58
22 April 2024©IFAD/ Masy Andriantsoa
Despite being a major contributor to global emissions, farming might just hold the key to solving the climate crisis. When agriculture is regenerative, it becomes a win-win for people and planet, increasing food security while protecting the environment.
We unpack this method of sustainable farming and explore how small-scale farmers can harness it to lead the way to a food-secure future. Hear from global regenerative agriculture leaders – and learn how IFAD is leveraging their techniques to combat climate change in rural communities.
On this episode
Gabe Brown, regenerative farming pioneer and advocate
André Leu, international director of Regeneration International
Rebecca Burgess, founder and director of Fibershed
Jeff Tkach, CEO of Rodale Institute
Donal Brown, IFAD Associate Vice-President
Get in touch at [email protected].