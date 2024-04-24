Submit Release
Regenerative agriculture: from soil to sustainability – Episode 58

22 April 2024

©IFAD/ Masy Andriantsoa

Despite being a major contributor to global emissions, farming might just hold the key to solving the climate crisis. When agriculture is regenerative, it becomes a win-win for people and planet, increasing food security while protecting the environment. 

We unpack this method of sustainable farming and explore how small-scale farmers can harness it to lead the way to a food-secure future. Hear from global regenerative agriculture leaders – and learn how IFAD is leveraging their techniques to combat climate change in rural communities. 

 

On this episode 

  • Gabe Brown, regenerative farming pioneer and advocate 

  • André Leu, international director of Regeneration International 

  • Rebecca Burgess, founder and director of Fibershed 

  • Jeff Tkach, CEO of Rodale Institute 

  • Donal Brown, IFAD Associate Vice-President 

Get in touch at [email protected].  

Regenerative agriculture: from soil to sustainability – Episode 58

