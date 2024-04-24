Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of New York City’s Sonja Morgan to Auction Upper East Side Townhouse via Concierge Auctions

162 East 63rd Street, Upper East Side, New York, New York Impressive Upper East Side home designed by Bunny Williams and Harry Schnapper Five-story Manhattan residence with furniture and fabrics from Jean Pierre Borg Luxurious primary suite with a balcony, wood-burning fireplace and sitting room Private landscaped garden with a fountain and a koi pond

Listed at $7.5 million, bidding for the renovated residence is set to open 15 May in cooperation with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group

This townhouse is a perfect match for its Upper East Side neighborhood—elegant, stately, and New York through and through...” — Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Upper East Side townhouse of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan, meticulously renovated by Mr. and Mrs. John Adams Morgan and designed by Architectural Digest darling Harry Schnaper and John Pierre Borg in Paris, is headed to auction next month via Concierge Auctions. Offered in cooperation with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group, the auction for the prestigious Manhattan home, listed at $7.5 million, is set to open on 15 May and close on 29 May via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com. Bidding is estimated to start between $1.75 million to $3.75 million.

“This townhouse has been a cherished Morgan and Adams home for decades. In addition to raising my daughter here, we entertained heads of state, royalty, luminaries, and Fortune 500 CEOs. In addition, memories were made over the years, including hosting my daughter’s friends from boarding school and university, and so many noteworthy moments were filmed by NBC for Bravo and Peacock TV. Now, as an empty nester, I am ready to share this turnkey, easy-to-manage jewel over to someone new to enjoy as we did,” said Morgan, who joined the cast of Bravo's hit reality television series from 2010 to 2021, quickly became known as a fan favorite, and was recently deemed ‘America’s Treasure’ as she continues to tour with her comedy show. “The auction process in association with Concierge Auctions aligns with my goal to sell at market value in an efficient and timely manner. I was poised to list with Concierge Auctions just before COVID, so now is finally the time to take advantage of the moment.”

Located at 162 East 63rd Street between Lexington and Third Avenues, the five-story townhouse spans an impressive 4,650 square feet including five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Every inch of the home exudes elegance, with distinctive touches including custom made P.E. Guerin hardware, bespoke Didier Barrios mahogany woodwork, and fabrics sourced from Kravit and Schumaker Fabrics. Other notable design features include legacy Gracie Studios hand-painted silk wallpaper, heritage quality Country Floors marble floors and tiled bathrooms alongside Versaille-styled hand-painted wood floors, Venetian-plastered high shine walls and silk and cedar-lined closets with Mahogany drawers.

Stepping through the entrance on the first floor, guests are greeted by a luminous grand foyer and one of the property's most coveted features: a secluded garden. Accessible via French doors off the foyer, the outdoor haven beckons with a 35-foot-deep patio, a serene fountain, a tranquil koi pond, and a sun-drenched solarium boasting floor-to-ceiling windows. Mosaic hardwood floors guide visitors seamlessly from the foyer to the heart of the home—the sun-soaked living room, bathed in the glow of the adjacent solarium.

Ascending to the second floor reveals an elegant dining room and a sunlit eat-in kitchen adorned with expansive windows and Country Floors red clay and emblem flooring. Also gracing this level is the formal dining room, featuring an 18th Century Carrara marble mantelpiece, a wood-burning fireplace, and wall coverings by the esteemed Gracie Studio. Rounding out the second floor is a versatile guest bedroom or library with full bathroom, boasting hand-painted walls and striking arched windows featuring bountiful natural light.

The third floor offers the primary suite with a sitting room and a balcony, providing enchanting sunny views of the garden below and a beautiful fireplace. The accompanying en suite bathroom indulges with a walk-in shower and a separate, opulent bathtub adorned with mosaic tile. Venture to the fourth floor to find another bedroom with full bathroom and expansive balcony. Across the hall, you’ll find a full gym-style bathroom that can also be used as a bedroom.

Finally, the fifth floor apartment-style suite presents two additional bedrooms—perfect for accommodating family and guests—featuring a cozy fireplace, full bathroom with shower tub and a convenient kitchenette.

"This townhouse is a perfect match for its Upper East Side neighborhood—elegant, stately, and New York through and through,” said Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. “As the property auction leader for the world’s finest, Manhattan real estate it is sure to be of interest to our extensive network of buyers. We’re proud to be able to offer up this beautiful home for its next owner.”

Nestled within Manhattan’s illustrious Upper East Side—a district steeped in the legacies of America’s iconic families, including the Roosevelts, Kennedys, Rockefellers, and Carnegies—this home basks in the aura of luxury synonymous with the neighborhood's heritage. Just a stone's throw from Central Park, the Upper East Side embodies a serene, unhurried pace of urban living, offering a tranquil respite from the hustle and bustle of the city. Madison Avenue's array of upscale boutiques, art galleries, and culinary delights are mere moments away, while esteemed cultural landmarks such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Frick Collection enrich the neighborhood's cultural tapestry. For those with a penchant for the finer things in life, the Upper East Side epitomizes the quintessential New York luxury lifestyle.

“This exquisite home, situated within one of New York’s most iconic tree lined blocks, exudes luxury and prestige in every square foot,” said Modlin. “Each of the five floors is a world-class example of design, having been lived in and furnished by internationally-renowned figures. We’re excited to partner with Concierge Auctions as this pinnacle of Upper East Side living embarks on its next chapter.”

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

162 East 63rd is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.