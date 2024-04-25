DHEC Asks Residents to Use 'Drug Take Back Day’ Events to Safely Dispose of Unused Prescription Medicines

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

April 24, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With an alarming increase in drug overdose deaths nationally and in South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages residents to drop off unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs during the upcoming National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 27. Nearly 50% of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

This nationwide event is hosted twice a year by the DEA and provides a responsible way for the public to dispose of prescription drugs that might otherwise be stolen, abused or fall into the wrong hands. In South Carolina, residents can easily and anonymously drop off prescription medications at dozens of locations around the state from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

“Properly disposing of unused medications is critical in preventing prescription drug misuse,” said Emma Kennedy, Director of DHEC's Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention. “Our hope is that these National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events motivate South Carolinians to take this small step in safely getting rid of the medications they no longer need, as well as educating themselves and sharing information about the potentially fatal dangers of misusing prescription drugs. All medicines should only be used as directed.”

Take back locations will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps (devices with sharp points or edges) and illegal drugs will not be accepted. The DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

South Carolina typically has more than 60 drop-off locations around the state. In total, the DEA reports that its National Drug Take Back Day events collected a total net weight of 8.950 tons.

For more information, visit DHEC’s website or DEA.gov. There are also many locations that accept unused drugs year-round. The South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) provides a map of these locations around the state at justplainkillers.com/drug-safety.

For information on opioid overdose prevention, the opioid antidote naloxone, finding a recovery provider, pain management and overdose data, visit justplainkillers.com, which is managed by DAODAS.

###