Mining Vietnam 2024 officially opens in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, April 24 - HÀ NỘI — The 6th International Mining & Minerals Recovery Exhibition for Vietnam – Mining Vietnam 2024 officially starts today at the National Exhibition Construction Center (NECC) in Hà Nội.

To create dynamic and sustainable development momentum for the mining and construction industry, Mining Vietnam 2024 returns with the participation of 200 exhibiting companies from 17 countries and regions, occupying a space of up to 6,000 sq.m.

The three-day event is expected to attract over 3,000 industrial visitors and promises to be an ideal trading destination for businesses operating in mining and construction.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ben Wong, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Vietnam, said Việt Nam was one of the largest mineral producers in ASEAN, having a world-class reserve of coal, bauxite, chromite, titanium, iron ores and rare earth metals.

“However, how can Việt Nam progress towards a net–zero economy, transitioning to greener technologies and resources, while ensuring efficient resource utilisation? The key lies in continued investment in innovation, science and technology to enhance mining processes, ensure safety, and reduce carbon emissions. This vision drives our aspirations for the industry, a vision we aim to realise through Mining Vietnam. We position it as a pivotal event that will undoubtedly shape the future of mining in the Indochina region,” said Ben Wong.

Việt Nam is renowned for its diverse mineral resources, boasting over 5,000 mines containing 60 different types of minerals, including coal, bauxite, apatite, titanium, rare earths and more. With a rich history spanning nearly 180 years, Vietnam's coal industry has been a cornerstone of national energy security. Furthermore, Việt Nam's substantial bauxite reserves, estimated at 5.8 million tonnes, solidify its position as the world's second–largest holder of bauxite ore potential (United States Geological Survey, 2023).

In recent years, the Vietnamese Government has implemented preferential policies designed to encourage more enterprises to participate in the mining and construction sectors. These policies prioritise sustainability and optimisation of mineral resources.

Notable initiatives include auction to exploit minerals right, the amended Environmental Protection Law, and the planning for exploration, extraction, processing and use of minerals used as building materials for the period of 2021 – 30, with vision to 2050. These measures clearly outline the goal of transforming the mining industry into a modern sector by applying science, technology and innovation in equipment to produce high value-added products with positive environmental impact and resource conservation.

Besides mining, the domestic construction market in Việt Nam is also thriving, with a market size expected to reach US$69.20 billion in 2024 and an annual growth rate projected to exceed 8.10 per cent from 2024-29 (Mordor Intelligence, 2023). This growth has caught the attention of foreign investors. The master plan for the road network from 2021 to 2030, further boosts this potential. The event was organised by Informa PLC, a corporation headquartered in England. — VNS