US Government hosts regional AI workshop in HCM City

VIETNAM, April 24 - HCM CITY — Participants from 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region have gathered for an AI workshop in HCM City from April 22-24 to discuss AI development and policies, hear from global experts and explore case studies and best practices relevant to the region.

The inaugural AI Connect II Asia-Pacific Regional Workshop, organised by the US Department of State Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center and Việt Nam’s Ministry of Science and Technology, features 44 selected participants in the AI Connect II programme from South and Southeast Asia and high-level regional representatives from tech companies, government and regional institutions.

According to the organisers, the workshop marks a pivotal moment in advancing responsible AI development and policy across South and Southeast Asia, and provides a unique platform for networking and collaboration among international policymakers, practitioners and academics committed to shaping the future of AI.

"We are excited to bring together this distinguished group of participants and partners here in HCM City not only as a milestone in fostering responsible AI development but also as a vital platform for addressing the nuanced challenges of AI policy and implementation across the region," Dr Raul Brens, acting senior director and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center, said.

"This workshop underscores our shared dedication to shaping a future where AI technologies are developed responsibly and inclusively, benefiting everyone in the Asia-Pacific and beyond."

AI Connect II is designed to encourage the responsible stewardship of AI technologies and empower low- and middle-income countries to participate more effectively in global, multi-stakeholder conversations on AI policy.

AI Connect II is bringing together policymakers, practitioners, academics, and industry representatives from selected countries who will receive support and opportunities to engage with subject matter experts via a global community of practice fortified by regional sub-networks.

The programme is engaging 150 people through meetings, both virtual and in-person, and networking opportunities.

The Atlantic Council will work with fellows to support their countries' efforts to develop robust AI strategies, foster meaningful connections between individuals within the region for responsible AI development, and bring their voices to international forums and conferences to ensure these conversations are inclusive and cognisant of the unique social, political and economic contexts of their countries. — VNS