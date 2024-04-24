The first 5-star resort opened in Vân Đồn

VIETNAM, April 24 - QUẢNG NINH — The CEO Group has officially put the Wyndham Garden Sonasea Vân Đồn Resort within the Sonasea Vân Đồn Harbour City Complex into operation, marking a new pinnacle of luxury in north-eastern Quảng Ninh Province.

With a capacity of 200 hotel rooms and beach villas, Wyndham Garden Sonasea Vân Đồn is the first 5-star international brand resort in Vân Đồn, rekindling the allure of a promising land - once a bustling trading port during the Đại Việt period of Việt Nam.

The resort is located in a prime location, nestled against a majestic mountain and overlooking the enchanting Bái Tử Long Bay, adorned with 600 picturesque islands and a sprawling 2.2km beautiful sandy beach. It’s strategically situated just over 10 minutes from Vân Đồn International Airport, a mere 2-hour drive from Hà Nội, and less than an hour from China via the Móng Cái Border Crossing.

At the grand opening ceremony, Cao Tường Huy, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quảng Ninh Province’s said this is the first to be completed within the committed timeline among the four major projects in Vân Đồn over the past two years.

In executing this visionary project, the CEO Group has forged partnerships with esteemed and renowned collaborators such as Kume Design Asia, an affiliate of the globally renowned Japanese Kume Sekkei Group, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a premier hospitality brand ranked number one in the US, and among the top three worldwide alongside Marriott and Intercontinental.

The inauguration of Wyndham Garden Sonasea Vân Đồn contributes significantly to the development of Vân Đồn into a diverse marine economic zone, featuring multiple industries and sectors. It emerges as a vibrant entertainment hub with a luxurious casino, a high-end sea, and island tourism experiences alongside services; which solidifies Vân Đồn's position as a pivotal gateway for international trade. — VNS