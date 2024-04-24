Heal Accounting Announces Addition of CFO/COO

There is no greater professional opportunity than leveraging all my years of finance, operations and technology experience to help deliver on Heal Accounting’s inspired mission” — Lauren Kovar

SOUTH THOMASTON, MAINE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heal Accounting, PC is pleased to announce that Lauren B. Kovar, CPA, CITP, CGMA, has joined the firm as Chief Financial and Operations Officer (CFO/COO) effective March 20, 2024. Ms. Kovar is an accomplished CPA and consultant bringing with her over 23 years of finance and operational expertise, including more than 20 years in the finance transformation, technology, and operational improvement space.

“I am confident in Lauren’s ability to drive the company’s financial vision and lay the foundation for future growth,” states Jodie M. Heal, CPA, MAFM, Founder and CEO of Heal Accounting. “Lauren brings a rare skill set as both a strategist and tactician, and will be invaluable to the firm as a member of the executive team.”

Most recently, Lauren acted as head of the Corporates Professional Services Operations Center of Excellence at Thomson Reuters where Ms. Kovar set the operational foundation that was core to growing profitability in the Professional Services (PS) business. She joined Thomson Reuters in 2012 where she established and led a multi-million-dollar strategic consulting practice, advising Fortune 500 companies on global tax operations and systems strategy, optimization, and technology investment. Prior to that, Ms. Kovar developed and led the Global Tax Technology function for General Motors among other leadership roles. She started her career at KPMG in audit.

“There is no greater professional opportunity than leveraging all my years of finance, operations and technology experience to help deliver on Heal Accounting’s inspired mission to support small business owners and non-profits as they achieve their business and personal goals,” says Lauren B. Kovar, CPA, CITP, CGMA. Ms. Kovar has been recognized professionally with the AICPA’s Standing Ovation Award, on CPA Practice Advisor’s 20 Under 40 list honoring Supporting Stars shaping the future of the accounting industry and is a recipient of the AICPA’s Women to Watch – Emerging Leader Award. She currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of the Mental Health Association of Greater Chicago and Treasurer of the District 92 Parent Faculty Association.

Lauren resides in Homer Glen, outside Chicago, Illinois, with her husband, David and two little guys, Simon (8) and Samuel (5). Her hobbies include reading, running, cooking, and vegetable gardening.

About Heal Accounting

Heal Accounting is a nationally recognized, all-female CPA and financial consulting firm serving clients across the United States. The firm provides a range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, including accounting and advisory services. The Heal Accounting team has specialized experience serving small businesses and non-profit organizations. Learn more at healaccounting.com.