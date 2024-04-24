SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux High Availability and Disaster Recovery Training Now Available On-Demand on Udemy

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced the availability of its SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux Admin training on Udemy, a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform. This development underscores SIOS' dedication to facilitating the availability of critical applications by equipping businesses worldwide with comprehensive HA/DR technical training.



SIOS high availability and disaster recovery experts developed training designed to provide administration teams with a deeper understanding of the efficient use of SIOS products. SIOS Admin training, previously accessible primarily through prescheduled bi-monthly events, is now available on-demand through Udemy. This change reflects SIOS' dedication to enabling professionals across industries and time zones to enhance their skills in deploying and managing SIOS HA/DR products effectively.

Udemy's platform offers unparalleled convenience and flexibility, allowing learners to access SIOS Admin training anytime, anywhere. The SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux Admin training covers the key concepts and methodologies needed to ensure that critical Linux applications, ERPs, and databases are always available, even in the face of hardware or software failures.

"This partnership with Udemy marks an important milestone in our mission to make SIOS HA/DR expertise accessible to all,” said Margaret Hoagland, VP of Global Sales & Marketing, SIOS Technology Corp. "By leveraging Udemy's platform, we can reach a wider audience of IT professionals, empowering them with the knowledge and skills needed to ensure high availability and disaster recovery in their organizations."

Prospective learners can access the SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux Admin training course by first creating a free account on Udemy, (www.udemy.com) and registering with their business email. Once registered, they submit a form on the SIOS Training site ( https://us.sios.com/high-availability-and-disaster-recovery-product-training/ ), using the same business email they used to register on Udemy, to receive an invitation to the course.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data – protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

