THE EUROPEAN UNION (EU) Introduces the event Hellenic European Products PDO/PGI “Welcome to European table”

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Blu Kouzina restaurant, the European Union (EU) has organized the event entitled "Hellenic European Products PDO/PGI” (or “Welcome to European table”) with the participation of media, importers and distributors. Building upon the success of last year's European Union (EU) campaign, which introduced the "Experience European PDO & PGI Certified Greek Products", the event marked the next chapter in the gastronomic journey.

Guests were invited for an unforgettable evening celebrating the rich heritage and exceptional quality of European PDO & PGI-certified products. The occasion offered an engaging exploration of Greek PDO & PGI-certified products, carefully selected to showcase their authenticity, safety, and superior taste profiles.

With esteemed guests like Mr. Emmanouil Markianos, Greek Counsellor of Economic and Commercial Affairs in attendance, the evening celebrated the rich heritage and exceptional quality of European PDO & PGI-certified products. Chef Derek Cheong, a culinary maestro, led the tasting session and also took the stage as a speaker, presenting about Greek products. With his deep passion for food and culinary expertise honed through years of exploration, Chef Derek showcased an array of exquisite Greek products. His innovative approach and technical prowess elevated the tasting experience, leaving guests enchanted by the delightful flavors of Greek cuisine.

Throughout the event, attendees had the opportunity to sample a diverse array of products, including cheese, olives, olive oil, saffron, and more, all adorned with the prestigious PDO & PGI certifications. As they gathered to celebrate European gastronomy, guests immersed themselves in an evening of discovery, camaraderie, and culinary delight. The occasion provided a valuable chance for networking and connection among importers, distributors, media representatives, and enthusiasts alike.

Food products from the EU are renowned world-wide for being safe, traceable and authentic. The authenticity of the products lies in the craftsmanship that has been perfected over the centuries, in other words, it is the traditional know-how of the products. Fruits and food products in Greece are produced under the world’s strict safety regulations and possess all the required certificates to ensure their safety, quality and high nutrition value.

During the event, a brief introduction to ETHEAS, the PDO & PGI label, highlighted the significance of these certifications in ensuring the authenticity and quality of Greek products. Additionally, key statistics and highlights of the showcased products were shared, emphasizing their exceptional qualities and market impact.

The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS)

ETHEAS was established by the Law of the Greek state and was found by the leading Cooperatives of Greece. ETHEAS is consisted of about 300 agricultural cooperatives from all over the country, which represent approximately 80% of the total turnover of all the agricultural cooperatives of Greece and in areas such as cheese, olives, olive oil, wine, and fresh fruits. ETHEAS supports, promotes, and enhances the activities of its members and represents them internationally, in Europe, and nationally.

The event highlighted the significance of the PDO & PGI labels in safeguarding the names of specific products designated as Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) products, promoting their unique characteristics linked to their geographical origin.

“Protected Designation of Origin – PDO" covers agricultural products and foodstuffs which are produced, processed and prepared in a given geographical area using recognized know-how. For example, Viannos PDO olive oil is entirely produced in the municipality of Viannos, Creta, using olive variety from that area.

“Protected Geographical Indication – PGI" covers agricultural products and foodstuffs closely linked to the geographical area. At least one of the stages of production, processing or preparation takes place in the area.

The Culinary Heritage of Greece

Agriculture and food production is a traditional Greek profession, which has resulted in a significant number of food laboratories, agricultural schools, chemists and food technologists being trained, and skilled farmers. Cheese, olives, olive oil and cotton are the main exports of Greece, accounting for 28.7 percent of total product exports.

Greek olive oil is known worldwide for its purity, exceptional taste and high nutritional value. Greece produces approximately 350,000 tons of olive oil annually, and more than 75% of it is extra virgin olive oil, which is considered the best. Greece is also the third largest olive oil producer in the world, with a 16% share of the international olive oil market.

As for cheese, the country has a centuries-old cheese-making tradition. Today, Greece produces many different types of cheese of good quality and nearly every region of Greece produces its own signature cheese. Greece is one of the three European countries with the highest per capita cheese consumption and is also in the top 10 for cheese production among the EU's 27 countries.

This event to introduce Greek products labeled PDO allows consumers to trust and distinguish quality products, understand the origin of products, and also help manufacturers introduce market their signature products more efficiently.

