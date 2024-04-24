Pipe17 Empowers Brands to Deliver on the Modern Brand Promise with Revolutionary Order Operations Platform

Latest whitepaper from RMW Commerce gives ecommerce businesses a new strategy for balancing growth and cost while meeting customer promises

SEATTLE, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipe17, a leading provider of order operations solutions, today announced the publication of a Pipe17 sponsored whitepaper from noted ecommerce thought leader Rick Watson of RMW Commerce Consulting titled, "Delivering the Modern Brand Promise." This comprehensive report underscores the need for innovative operational strategies in today's complex ecommerce landscape.



In an era marked by the rapid expansion of sales channels and consumer touchpoints, traditional operational methods fall short of meeting the growing demands for efficiency and accuracy. Pipe17's sponsorship of this vital research highlights its commitment to leading the way in revolutionizing order operations through its advanced platform.

"Our sponsorship of the 'Delivering the Modern Brand Promise' whitepaper aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify commerce operations," said Mo Afshar, founder and CEO of Pipe17. "We understand the challenges brands face in an increasingly multi-dimensional shopping environment. Our solution not only addresses these challenges but also drives significant improvements in operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and ultimately, profitability."

“While research shows that retailers can boost their order rate nearly 5X by simply expanding their selling onto three or more channels, doing so efficiently while ensuring customers get their goods when promised can be very challenging,” said Nick Kaplan, Vice President at RMW Commerce, “Retailers can address this challenge by focusing on Order Operations to drive better alignment between stakeholders and their applications. Companies like Pipe17 that provide purpose-built order operations platforms for ecommerce businesses offer a compelling alternative to integration platforms and order management systems.”

Key insights from the whitepaper reveal that brands struggle with synchronizing inventory across multiple channels, fulfilling orders from the most cost effective point, and managing customer service efficiently. Pipe17's Order Operations Platform addresses these issues by providing a scalable solution that integrates seamlessly with selling, fulfillment and back office applications to ensure real-time inventory accuracy, stakeholder alignment and flawless order execution. Pipe17 can be implemented quickly with many customers going live within a couple of days.

Brands utilizing Pipe17's innovative platform can expect:

Reduced operational complexities with automated order processing and inventory management.

Enhanced customer experiences through accurate, on-time deliveries and improved communication.

Increased agility and flexibility, allowing brands to scale operations without the burden of outdated systems or cumbersome integrations.



As the retail landscape continues to evolve, Pipe17 remains at the forefront of technological advancements, empowering brands to meet and exceed the modern brand promise.

