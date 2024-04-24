Music Licensing, Inc. Receives Second Royalty Payment from Listerine and Anticipates Continued Growth

Naples Florida, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) is thrilled to announce the receipt of its second royalty payment from its royalty stake in Listerine, marking another milestone in its diverse portfolio of intellectual property assets.

On March 28, 2024, Music Licensing, Inc. received its inaugural royalty payment from its stake in Listerine, followed by a second payment on April 22, 2024. These payments, stemming from the royalty stake acquired in February of 2024, underscore the company's commitment to diversifying revenue streams and maximizing shareholder value.

"We are pleased with the steady stream of royalty payments from our stake in Listerine," said Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc. "This marks the beginning of what we anticipate will be a series of consistent monthly payments for the foreseeable future, further strengthening our financial position."

In addition to its success with Listerine, Music Licensing, Inc. is poised for further growth with its acquisitions in the music industry. The company expects its second royalty payment from its stake in musical works by renowned artists such as Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Halsey, and others in May or June of 2024. This acquisition, completed in November of 2023, reflects Music Licensing, Inc.'s strategic approach to securing valuable intellectual property assets.

Looking ahead, Music Licensing, Inc. is focused on expanding its portfolio through continued acquisitions of royalty-generating intellectual property stakes. Pending the completion of a corporate action by FINRA, the company aims to secure a broker dealer or investment bank to facilitate a long-awaited Buy-Back Program.

"The pending corporate action has caused delays, but we are optimistic that once completed, it will pave the way for significant growth opportunities," stated Noch. "We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders and capitalizing on the vast potential of our intellectual property assets."

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) a diversified holding company, also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music. Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in Listerine "Mouthwash" Antiseptic as well as musical works by artists such as Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Halsey, and numerous others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

