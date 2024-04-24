Sometimes Legends Come in Small Packages

TerrAscend Launches Legend Mini Pre-Roll Packs in New Jersey

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today announced that Legend, a cannabis brand that provides consumers with quality flower at everyday prices, will launch its first mini pre-roll pack. Beginning April 26, these bundles will be available exclusively at Apothecarium dispensaries in New Jersey while landing across the rest of the New Jersey market starting April 29.



Adult-use consumers and patients searching for an alternative to the traditional pre-roll can embark on their next unforgettable cannabis adventure with any one of the brand's convenient packs, including Energized Legend (Sativa), Grounded Legend (Hybrid) or Zen Legend (Indica). Each set contains eight .375g pre-rolls with blends combining two to three strains, bringing out richer and more distinct terpene profiles.

“Legend mini pre-roll packs meet the demand of consumers searching for a smaller, unique pre-roll that is simple, sessionable, and affordable,” said BJ Caretta, TerrAscend's senior vice president of marketing. “We are excited to add this important product to our best-in-class New Jersey offerings.”

The Legend mini pre-roll collection builds upon TerrAscend’s commitment to providing patients and adult-use consumers across New Jersey with innovative and carefully crafted cannabis products to enhance the everyday. The Company operates a state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility in Boonton, New Jersey, and distributes its products via wholesale throughout the state in more than 100 dispensaries in addition to running its own three retail locations: Apothecarium Lodi, Apothecarium Maplewood, and Apothecarium Phillipsburg. To learn more about TerrAscend's retail locations and product offerings in New Jersey, please visit terrascend.com.

About TerrAscend Corp.

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan, and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada through TerrAscend Canada, Inc. (“TerrAscend”). TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage, and other dispensary retail locations, as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit terrascend.com.

