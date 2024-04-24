TRIMEDX being recognized as a Top 100 at North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards

Winners and rankings will be announced in Chicago June 18, 2024

Indianapolis, Indiana, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX―an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity―was recently named a finalist by the Inspiring Workplaces Group in the 2024 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards.

“As a Top 100 finalist, this honor speaks volumes about the work we do each day to deliver service excellence, innovate, make a difference, and ultimately impact patient care,” says TRIMEDX Chief Human Resources & Diversity Officer Dawn Griffin. “Through those efforts, we continue to strive to optimally engage our associates across the country through various opportunities, benefits, trainings, and programs we offer to help enrich and advance their careers and lives at TRIMEDX.”

TRIMEDX will be honored as a Top 100 finalist at a reception in June 2024 in Chicago. Winners and rankings will be announced at this time (overall, by business size, along with other possible special recognitions).

“The caliber of submissions this year has been truly remarkable. We are about to celebrate our 10th year anniversary, and it’s been an amazing journey seeing how organizations are transforming their workplaces to become truly PeopleFirst,” says Matt Manners, founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group. “We are eagerly looking forward to honoring and commending the organizations that have distinguished themselves as Inspiring Workplaces.”

For the 2024 Inspiring Workplaces Awards, each organization was asked to complete the entry form consisting of six key elements. These elements are fundamental to creating a PeopleFirst culture and by extension an Inspiring Workplace. They are:

Culture and purpose

Leadership

Wellbeing

Inclusion

Employee voice

Employee experience

Organizations of all sizes and industries entered a category defined by how many people are within the business. Independent judges selected the finalists after reviewing applications. A full list of finalists can be found here.

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety & protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

About The Inspiring Workplaces Group – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.

