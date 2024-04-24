Smart Pet Collar Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Marco Polo, Garmin, PetPace, Petsafe
Stay up to date with Smart Pet Collar Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Smart Pet Collar market size is estimated to increase by USD 1294 Billion at a CAGR of 11% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 413 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Pet Collar market to witness a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Smart Pet Collar Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Smart Pet Collar market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Smart Pet Collar market. The Smart Pet Collar market size is estimated to increase by USD 1294 Billion at a CAGR of 11% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 413 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: FitBark (United States), Garmin (United States), Gibi Technologies Inc (United States), KYON (Switzerland), LINK AKC (United States), Loc8tor (United Kingdom), Marco Polo (Germany), Nuzzle (United States), PetPace (United States), Petsafe (United States), Tractive (Austria)
Definition:
A smart pet collar is a wearable device designed for pets, typically worn around the neck like a traditional collar, but integrated with technological features to offer various functionalities aimed at enhancing pet care and safety. These collars incorporate sensors, connectivity capabilities, and other components that enable tracking, monitoring, and interacting with pets. GPS or other location-tracking technologies embedded in the collar allow pet owners to monitor their pet's whereabouts in real-time or track their movements through a mobile app or web-based platform. Sensors within the collar track the pet's activities, including exercise, rest, or specific behaviors. This information can help pet owners understand their pet's health and behavioral patterns. Some smart collars have features to monitor a pet's vital signs, such as heart rate, temperature, or even hydration levels, offering insights into the pet's health status.
Market Trends:
• Increasing demand for smart pet collars with health monitoring features, including activity tracking, vital sign monitoring, and calorie counting, to help pet owners better manage their pet's health.
• Continued interest in GPS-enabled smart collars for real-time tracking and geofencing, allowing pet owners to monitor their pet's location and receive alerts if they stray beyond designated boundaries.
• Advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) technology, along with enhanced connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or cellular networks, enabling seamless communication between the collar and pet owner's devices.
Market Drivers:
• The rise in pet ownership and the growing tendency to view pets as family members lead to increased spending on pet care products, including smart collars.
• Addressing concerns about pet safety, including the prevention of loss or theft, drives the demand for collars with GPS tracking and geofencing capabilities.
• Continuous advancements in sensor technology, connectivity options, and data analytics driving the development of more sophisticated and user-friendly smart collars.
Market Opportunities:
• Opportunities exist for collaboration with veterinary services or integrating collar data with healthcare platforms to offer comprehensive health monitoring and early detection of health issues in pets.
• Expanding product lines to include collars for various pet types, sizes, and needs, introducing new features, and improving battery life and durability.
• Exploring untapped geographical markets and partnering with pet stores, veterinarians, or online platforms to increase market presence and accessibility.
Market Challenges:
• Data privacy and security concerns related to the collection and storage of pet-related data may hinder consumer adoption of smart pet collars, particularly in regions with strict data protection regulations.
• Limited battery life and the need for frequent charging may pose challenges for pet owners, especially for smart collars with advanced features that consume more power.
Market Restraints:
• Cultural norms, pet ownership practices, and attitudes toward technology adoption may vary across regions and impact the acceptance and adoption of smart pet collars.
• Disruptions in the supply chain, such as raw material shortages, logistics delays, and production constraints, can impact product availability and distribution.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Smart Pet Collar market segments by Types: GPS Based, Radio Based
Detailed analysis of Smart Pet Collar market segments by Applications: Tracking, Training, Monitoring, Others
Major Key Players of the Market: FitBark (United States), Garmin (United States), Gibi Technologies Inc (United States), KYON (Switzerland), LINK AKC (United States), Loc8tor (United Kingdom), Marco Polo (Germany), Nuzzle (United States), PetPace (United States), Petsafe (United States), Tractive (Austria)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Global Smart Pet Collar Market Breakdown by Application (Tracking, Training, Monitoring, Others) by Type (GPS Based, Radio Based) by Pet Type (Dog, Cat, Others) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
