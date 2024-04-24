Exploring the Water Softeners in Europe Market Trends 2024, A Comprehensive Look at Size, Share and Growth 2026

Europe Water Softeners Markets

The Europe water softeners market is projected to reach $849.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe water softners industry accounted for $558.5 million in 2019 and is expected to touch $849.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Europe Water Softeners Market by Type (Salt-Based and Salt-Free Water Softeners) Process (Ion exchange, Conditioning, and Reverse Osmosis) and End-use {(Residential, Industrial, and Commercial (Office Buildings, Hotel & Restaurants, Hospitals & Nursing Homes and Others)}: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026".

Major market players:

⦁ O. Smith Corporation

⦁ Delta WATER TECHNOLOGY

⦁ Cumulus Nederland BV

⦁ Hatenboer-Water BV

⦁ Enmetec GmbH

⦁ LENNTECH

⦁ Kinetico UK Ltd.

⦁ Pentair PLC

⦁ Lubron Waterbehandeling B.V.

⦁ SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

⦁ Pollet Water Group (Euraqua Europe is subsidiary)

Chief reasons for market fluctuations:

Rise in population, increase in demand for water softeners in municipalities and industries, and surge in investment in the industrial sector have boosted the growth of the Europe water softners market. However, the presence of alternative water treatment methods and potential health risks for people on low sodium diets hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand from the developing countries and partnership between key public & private stakeholders are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Salt-based segment dominated the market:

By type, the salt-based segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the Europe water softners market, owing to its ability to remove minerals such as calcium and magnesium and rise in use of water softeners in home. However, the salt-free segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, as it does not contain any chemicals to soften water and neutralize contaminants and easy to install.

Reverse osmosis segment to portray the fastest growth through 2026:

The reverse osmosis segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to its capability to remove several dissolved substances efficiently and produce quality water. However, the ion exchange segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the Europe water softners market, owing to rising adoption of softener based on ion-exchange process requirement.

Germany held the largest share

The Europe water softners market across Germany dominated in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market, due to stringent policies regarding wastewater discharge from both industrial and municipal areas and rise in demand from small household water treatment systems. On the other hand, the market across Spain is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026, due to use of innovative technologies.

