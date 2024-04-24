Powerback Pediatrics Celebrates Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy Availability in Nebraska

At-Home ABA Therapy Provider Rebrands, Provides Support for Children with Autism in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formerly known as Encore Pediatrics, Powerback Pediatrics has rebranded, launching ABA Therapy services for children with autism throughout the state of Nebraska, including Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, and several other cities.



Uniquely, Powerback Pediatrics offers ABA Therapy services in a variety of settings, using a team-centered approach. In Nebraska, ABA sessions can occur at home, in school, or local community settings, such as daycare. Local Nebraskans can access Powerback Pediatrics in their own local communities by reaching out to operations@powerbackpeds.com.

Andrew Prine, EdS, BCBA, NCSP, a Nebraska native, former school psychologist, and Powerback Pediatrics Clinical Director, commented on the effectiveness of at-home therapy services for children with Autism : “It is important especially for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder to receive treatment in a familiar environment, such as in the home, which significantly helps to achieve treatment goals and success in therapy. I am proud to be able to support my local community through Powerback Pediatrics, and I know that our dedication to providing an empowered approach to ABA Therapy will make a significant difference in the lives of Nebraskan children with Autism.”

According to the CDC, Autism impacts 1 out of 36 children in the U.S., often leading to the question of where families can turn for support and treatment. Powerback Pediatrics adopts a team-centered approach to provide personalized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy, widely regarded as best practice for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Unlike many other therapy providers, Powerback Pediatrics conducts therapy sessions in the child's most comfortable environment – their home. Furthermore, Powerback boasts a dedicated care team comprising Client Advocates, experienced Board Certified Behavior Analysts, and Registered Behavior Technicians. Powerback’s team collaborates with the client's school, physician, and other specialized clinical professionals as needed. This holistic approach not only maximizes the effectiveness of ABA Therapy but also minimizes stress and disruptions to the child's daily routine.

ABA Therapy provides support to help children with Autism learn new skills and modify behaviors. Success comes when kids are provided with the right tools. ABA therapy relies on positive reinforcement and individualized plans that highlight and nurture a child’s strengths and can help to develop:

Communication Skills

Play Skills

Coping Skills

Functional Living Skills

Emotional Regulation

Transition Skills

School Readiness

Social Skills

Powerback Pediatrics , formerly known as Encore Pediatrics, is a comprehensive child development service provider based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, offering at-home ABA Therapy, Early Intervention services, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Physical Therapy, and in-school therapy for children from birth to K-12 in select markets throughout the United States.

For more information regarding Powerback Pediatric’s in-home ABA Therapy services, visit powerbackpediatrics.com.

About Powerback Pediatrics

Powerback Pediatrics is a division of Powerback , a leading national provider of contract rehabilitation therapy services. With expertise in physical, occupational, speech, and respiratory therapy, Powerback serves a wide spectrum of healthcare settings, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living communities, and mobile outpatient therapy.