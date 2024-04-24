Lamar Advertising Company Selects Vistar Media to Power its US Digital Out-of-Home Billboard Network

Lamar’s entire national footprint of 5,000 digital billboards to run on Cortex, Vistar’s CMS

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media, today announced that Lamar Advertising Company , one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, selected Vistar’s content management software (CMS), Cortex, to power its network of digital out-of-home (DOOH) billboards across the U.S. The agreement follows a partnership forged in 2023 in which Lamar chose Vistar to run its Denver Transit DOOH network .

Lamar offers advertisers the largest network of digital billboards in the U.S., boasting nearly 5,000 displays serving over 5 billion weekly impressions. Lamar deployed Cortex to its entire DOOH network in less than six weeks with zero downtime. The smooth transition underscores the effectiveness of Vistar’s Cortex software suite, purpose built for the distinctive demands of DOOH networks.

Sukhvinder Singh, SVP, Technology & Innovation at Lamar Advertising shared, “Having partnered with Vistar for over a decade, we were confident in their proven track record of success and trusted the unique technology they have built to power a DOOH network of our size. We have a shared passion for impactful OOH advertising, and we’re excited to expand on our partnership with Vistar to continue connecting advertisers with audiences that matter to them. The speed and efficiency with which we deployed their technology across our network was truly impressive.”

“Lamar’s nationwide footprint, paired with the sheer size of its digital billboards, allows advertisers to reach consumers with unparalleled creative impact,” said Eric Lamb, SVP, Enterprise Solutions at Vistar Media. “A network of this scale and influence deserves industry-leading technology to support it, and Vistar is thrilled to expand our CMS partnership across Lamar’s billboard network. It’s a really exciting time for OOH, and we’re honored to put Vistar’s engineering power behind Lamar’s incredible business.”

About Vistar Media:

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH. Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server and Cortex CMS system – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 20 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Lamar Advertising Company:

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of- home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 5,000 displays.

