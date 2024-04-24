The Vita Coco Company Releases Third-Annual Impact Report

The report covers The Vita Coco Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and provides an update on its impact progress during 2023 and into the first quarter of 2024

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”) announced today the publication of its 2023 Impact Report.

In its third-annual report, The Vita Coco Company covers its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and provides an update on its 2023 impact progress since the publishing of the previous report.

“In 2023, we spent a lot of time focusing on ways that we can scale our impact -- and you’ll see the results of that effort outlined throughout our latest Impact Report,” Mike Kirban, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The Vita Coco Company said. “The great secret to our success to-date is collaboration. Our goal is to engage everyone along our supply chain to prioritize both profit and purpose, so that we can create value not only for shareholders but also for our communities and planet. We call this our ROI - ‘return on impact’ - and every year our aim is to increase this value.”

The Impact Report also details the recent work of the Vita Coco Project, which focuses on creating impact at the ground level in coconut sourcing communities.

Highlights of the 2023 report include:

Protecting Natural Resources:

Vita Coco and its partners helped distribute over 400,000 seedlings in nearly 100 growing communities across the world. In Sri Lanka, the Company helped revitalize approximately 64% of an aging coconut tree population across 85 estates, independent farms, and smallholder farms.

Vita Coco partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation and set a goal of planting 100,000 trees in forests of greatest need across the American Southeast and Pacific West.

Vita Coco helped facilitate the training of over 12,000 farmers to date in regenerative agriculture principles across Sri Lanka and the Philippines, which includes the development of demonstration farms to showcase the value of implementing regenerative techniques that build ecosystem health and help communities thrive.



Building Thriving Communities:

Vita Coco supported the completion of seven new classrooms for kindergarten to 6 th grade students through partnerships in the Philippines and Sri Lanka. Since the inception of the Vita Coco Project, 36 total classrooms have served over 14,500 students and positively impacted more than 194,500 community members in Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

Vita Coco awarded 12 new scholarships in 2023 to students in Sri Lanka – seven to 5th graders and five for higher education – to help them pursue academic paths and vocational training. The students chose to focus on fields including agricultural trade, biology, engineering, technology and commerce and management, helping to transform the future of agriculture in the country.

Championing Health & Wellness:

In partnership with Sam’s Club, Vita Coco donated the equivalent of up to 500,000 meals to Feeding America’s hunger relief efforts.

Additionally, the in-store program incentivized consumers to purchase Vita Coco products, unlocking a donation of up to $50,000.

In conjunction with the Impact Report, The Vita Coco Company also announced the launch of the Vita Coco Community Foundation (the “Foundation”) which was seeded with a contribution from the Company. The Foundation’s mission is to empower communities to build an enduring, resilient society to thrive for future generations.

