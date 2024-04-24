RedAwning Embarks on a Strategic Expansion with the Acquisition of Awning.com

Integration of Client Bases and Teams Set to Enhance Offerings

Petaluma, California, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move within the North American vacation rental industry, RedAwning, a pioneer in comprehensive marketing and hospitality for short term lodging and the highest ROI platform in the industry, proudly announces its acquisition of Awning.com. Awning.com has been recognized for its innovative approach to remote full-service management for vacation rentals. This acquisition merges two complementary solutions and combines their client bases and operational teams, setting a new standard in the vacation rental marketplace.

This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for both companies. Awning.com clients will gain access to RedAwning’s superior marketing resources and distribution channels, enhancing the visibility and profitability of their rental offerings, and the entire team has also joined RedAwning to continue their highly rated services. The Awning.com team and client base also gains access to cutting-edge platform solutions to automate and improve the entire guest journey. This transition is designed to uphold and build upon the exceptional service level that has been a hallmark of Awning.com's success.

“We are delighted to join forces with the impressive team at Awning and expand our platform to include a remote full service management option for homeowners,” said Tim Choate, CEO of RedAwning.com. “We anticipate seamless transitions for all of the current Awning clients as we hired the team from Awning too, and are excited to make available a remote service option for individual homeowners that complements RedAwning’s industry leading marketing and distribution solutions.”

Awning.com's journey began with its roots in real estate investment, gradually evolving to specialize in vacation rentals driven by client demand for full-service management solutions. "Transitioning to RedAwning's umbrella allows us to leverage a broader array of resources, tapping into their established leadership and innovative platform to elevate the service we provide to hosts across the board," shared Shri Ganeshram, CEO and Founder of Awning.

With this acquisition, RedAwning not only expands its capabilities but also reinforces its commitment to providing the best in class service and results for vacation rental owners and property managers and independent hotels and inns.

To learn more about RedAwning’s industry-leading solutions, visit host.redawning.com.

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the ultimate platform solution for lodging success, offering global marketing reach and a complete suite of tools to boost revenue and enhance guest experiences effortlessly. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, an industry unique approach to channels, and comprehensive support, RedAwning empowers property owners and managers to maximize their rental potential while ensuring guests enjoy high-quality accommodations and services. With 12 years of data, a million new data points a month, a portfolio of 20,000+ properties, over 2 million guests served, and 10s of thousands of positive reviews, RedAwning consistently achieves reservation results 25% to 250% higher than those working independently or via any other provider.

RedAwning goes beyond being a platform; we are a strategic partner for success, catering to vacation rental owners, property managers, inns, B&Bs, and independent hotels and resorts, and we deliver the highest bookings and ROI in the industry.

Cari Stoltz RedAwning.com 6085532722 cari@redawning.com