Sharecare awarded three-year NCQA Accreditation for Case Management

Accreditation for its complex case management capabilities complements Sharecare's existing three-year NCQA accreditations for Population Health Program and Wellness and Health Promotion

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it has received a three-year Case Management Accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for the complex case management capabilities available through its proprietary advocacy solution. Launched in January 2023 as a complement to its comprehensive benefits navigation and digital well-being platform, Sharecare’s whole health advocacy solution is purpose-built to deliver efficiency, productivity, quality, and reduced cost of care while empowering employees and members to be happier, healthier, and more productive.



“NCQA is the gold standard, and we are proud that Sharecare’s advocacy capabilities for people with complex medical needs now bears their seal of approval, which is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to quality,” said Brent Layton, CEO of Sharecare. “Further, combined with our existing three-year accreditations from NCQA for our population health and lifestyle and disease management programs, earning three-year accreditation for our approach to complex case management underscores Sharecare’s ability to build and deploy best-in-class solutions that make healthcare more personalized, accessible, and affordable for everyone.”

NCQA Accreditation standards are developed with input from researchers in the field, the Case Management Expert Panel and standing committees, employers, both purchasers and operators of Case Management programs, state and federal regulators, and other experts. Purposely set high to encourage organizations to continuously enhance their quality, NCQA Accreditation standards are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible and create an environment of continuous improvement.

“Case Management Accreditation moves us closer to measuring quality across population health management initiatives,” said Margaret E. O’Kane, President, NCQA. “Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts; it also demonstrates an organization’s commitment to the highest degree of improving the quality of their patients’ care.”

Sharecare was awarded NCQA status of Accredited–3 years by demonstrating strong performance of the functions outlined in the standards for Case Management accreditation, which include:

Program Description: The organization uses up-to-date evidence-based information to develop its case management program, and regularly updates the program with relevant findings and information. Patient Identification and Assessment: The organization systematically identifies patients who qualify for its programs. Care Planning: The organization coordinates services for patients through the development of individualized care plans. Care Monitoring: The organization has systems in place to support case management activities and monitors individualized care plans. Care Transitions: The organization has a process to manage care transitions, identify problems that could cause care transitions and prevent unplanned transitions, when possible. Measurement and Quality Improvement: At least annually, the organization measures patient satisfaction, program effectiveness and participation rates. Staffing, Training and Verification: The organization defines staffing needs, provides staff with ongoing training and oversight and verifies health care staff credentials. Rights and Responsibilities: The organization communicates its commitment to the rights of patients and its expectations of patients’ responsibilities. Delegation: The organization provides written documentation of each delegated arrangement.



Sharecare’s NCQA Case Management Accreditation is in addition to the three-year NCQA Population Health Program Accreditation it received in December 2021 for its platform, including programs for coronary artery disease, heart failure, asthma, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; as well as the three-year NCQA Wellness and Health Promotion Accreditation awarded in August 2022 for Sharecare’s lifestyle and disease management interventions, which include the digital health company’s coaching programs and RealAge health risk assessment.

For more information on Sharecare’s NCQA-accredited health and well-being platform and programs, including the complex case management capabilities available through its whole health advocacy solution, email the team at connect@sharecare.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

