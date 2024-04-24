Doheny Eye Institute Announces Upcoming Presentations at ARVO 2024 Annual Meeting

More than 25 Doheny Scientists Selected to Give Talks and Present Papers and Posters; Director of Artificial Intelligence & Imaging Research SriniVas R. Sadda, MD, to Step Into Role as ARVO President

PASADENA, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doheny Eye Institute, one of the nation’s leading vision research institutions, announced that more than 25 of its scientists and clinician-scientists will present their latest research during the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, the premiere gathering for eye and vision scientists from across the globe. The meeting will take place May 5-9, 2024 in Seattle at the Seattle Convention Center. Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute will also be exhibiting together onsite at Booth #4515.



Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institute will kick-off their joint presence at ARVO by hosting a breakfast forum on the topic of Fresh Perspectives on Retinopathy on Sunday, May 5, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. PDT. Kaustabh Ghosh, PhD, will moderate the session. The breakfast will take place in the Menzies Suite of the Grand Hyatt Seattle located at 721 Pine Street. ARVO attendees who are interested in attending the breakfast can learn more and RSVP at this link.

“Doheny Eye Institute is eager to share our latest findings and exchange insights with other leaders in vision research during the ARVO Annual Meeting,” said Deborah A. Ferrington, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Doheny Eye Institute. “This is an important opportunity to further discussions, knowledge and ideas as we all work together towards the common goal of eyesight for all.”

Dr. Ferrington was selected to present a mini-symposium session at ARVO:

Mini-Symposium Session

Topic: Genotype-Specific Differences in Mitochondrial Function Specific to the CFH Y402H Risk Allele Associated with AMD

Who: Deborah A. Ferrington, PhD

Location: 606 - Seattle Convention Center - Arch Building

Session: 538

Abstract Number: 6468

When: May 9 from 2:45 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. PDT

In addition to the highly selective mini-symposium session, Doheny scientists will participate in 28 paper and poster presentations during the ARVO annual meeting. The body of Doheny research to be shared at the conference spans from breakthrough findings for diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, to advanced discoveries in neuro-ophthalmology, retinal cell biology and visual neuroscience.

At the conclusion of ARVO 2024, SriniVas R. Sadda, MD, the Director of Artificial Intelligence & Imaging Research at Doheny, will officially step into his role as President of ARVO. His term will run through the ARVO Annual Meeting in 2025. Dr. Sadda has served as ARVO President-Elect over the past year.

A complete list and schedule for all of the Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute research presentations is available by clicking this link.

About Doheny Eye Institute

Doheny Eye Institute is one of the nation’s leading vision research institutions with a history dating back over 75 years. Doheny scientists and clinician-scientists remain at the forefront of vision science investigating how retinal neurons function in health and in diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, optic neuropathies, uveitis, age-related macular degeneration, and the use of artificial intelligence for improved diagnosis of ocular diseases.

Since 2013, the Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institute affiliation combines the strength, reputation, and distinction of two of the nation’s top eye institutions to advance vision research, education, and patient care in Southern California. Together, Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute are ranked in the Top 5 vision centers in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information visit www.Doheny.org.

