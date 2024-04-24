Minnesota Vietnam Veterans Commemoration: Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs to Host 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Events June 13-15

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) is honored to announce it is hosting the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The three-day event for Vietnam-era Veterans and their families, allies of the United States and all Minnesotans who wish to thank our Veterans, is being held June 13-15 at Mall of America ®.

Over the three days, attendees can see historical displays from the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum and watch screenings of Vietnam War documentaries, view the American Veterans Traveling Tribute memorial wall and walk through a Resource Fair which will provide valuable resources and information for Minnesota Vietnam Veterans and their families. On Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m., there will be a Commemoration Program at Mall of America in the Huntington® Bank Rotunda with speakers, music and storytelling, followed by a complimentary brunch for Vietnam Veterans.

The event will highlight the service of the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War, recognize the crucial contributions and deep sacrifices made by the allies of the United States during the Vietnam War, and provide an opportunity for healing, thanking and honoring Minnesota Vietnam Veterans, in whatever branch or capacity they served.

“We are humbled to honor our Minnesota Vietnam-era Veterans and allies of the United States through this special event. This group of Veterans made great sacrifices fighting a very difficult war and did not receive a warm welcome when they returned,” said Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Brad Lindsay. “We hope this event will provide gratitude and healing for our Veterans, our allies and their families, and provide them the opportunity connect with other Vietnam Veterans and learn about valuable resources available to them.”

More information will be provided soon regarding event details, transportation and other logistics. This event is open to the public.

For more information visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/Vietnam50 .

