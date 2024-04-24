Practising Law Institute Holds Elections for Board of Trustees at Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Annual Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Practising Law Institute (PLI), held on April 17, 2024, the following Trustees were reelected for a three-year term: Dawson Horn, III, AIG; Hon. Dianne T. Renwick, New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Department; Samuel W. Seymour, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP; and Lynn K. Neuner, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, who also was reelected Vice Chair of the Board for an additional year.



At the meeting, the following PLI staff members were reelected as Officers: Sharon L. Crane, President; Alan G. Cohen, Chief Business Officer; Craig A. Miller, Senior Vice President; Kara L. O'Brien, Chief Content Officer; Joan D. Sternberg, Senior Vice President; Christopher Rousseau, Chief Information Officer; Emilia Sima, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer; David M. Smith, Chief Marketing Officer; and Samantha Goldsberry, Secretary.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

