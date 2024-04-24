Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,595 in the last 365 days.

Practising Law Institute Holds Elections for Board of Trustees at Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Annual Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Practising Law Institute (PLI), held on April 17, 2024, the following Trustees were reelected for a three-year term: Dawson Horn, III, AIG; Hon. Dianne T. Renwick, New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Department; Samuel W. Seymour, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP; and Lynn K. Neuner, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, who also was reelected Vice Chair of the Board for an additional year.

At the meeting, the following PLI staff members were reelected as Officers: Sharon L. Crane, President; Alan G. Cohen, Chief Business Officer; Craig A. Miller, Senior Vice President; Kara L. O'Brien, Chief Content Officer; Joan D. Sternberg, Senior Vice President; Christopher Rousseau, Chief Information Officer; Emilia Sima, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer; David M. Smith, Chief Marketing Officer; and Samantha Goldsberry, Secretary.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.


CONTACT:

Erin Kinsella

Director, Communications, Practising Law Institute

ekinsella@pli.edu

Direct: 347.554.0073

Primary Logo

You just read:

Practising Law Institute Holds Elections for Board of Trustees at Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more