Blue Mountain Appoints Global Head of Marketing to Bolster Growth and Secure its Position as the EAM Industry Standard in the Life Sciences Sector

Veteran marketing leader to drive global awareness and adoption of their out-of-the-box fully validated EAM platform

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the leader in GMP-compliant EAM (Enterprise Asset Management) software for life sciences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Brown as Global Head of Marketing and its newest addition to the executive team.



With 20 years of experience in B2B SaaS marketing and a proven track record of driving growth in highly competitive markets, Jessica brings a wealth of expertise to Blue Mountain. In her previous roles, she has successfully developed and executed strategic marketing initiatives that have propelled companies to new heights of success.

"On behalf of my entire team, we are overjoyed to welcome Jessica to Blue Mountain," said CEO, David Rode. "Her extensive experience and proven leadership in marketing to highly regulated industries will be instrumental in driving our growth initiatives. The life sciences industry requires an understanding of evolving compliance requirements and the ability to comprehend the depth and breadth of a complex ecosystem. Jessica has mastered this throughout her career, and we are confident that under her guidance, we will continue to strengthen our position as the trusted partner for life sciences companies worldwide."

"I am humbled to take on the marketing leadership role at Blue Mountain. Throughout its 35-year history, the company has proven its commitment to being the only EAM provider exclusively focused on the life sciences sector. The cumulative centuries of product, industry, and customer knowledge that sit inside this organization is immense. I am eager to leverage the strong foundation that Blue Mountain has established and help to propel new products into the market for our customers. I’m excited, and I’m ready to have some fun,” said Jessica Brown, Global Head of Marketing, Blue Mountain.

Blue Mountain is poised for significant expansion in the coming years, and the investment in an experienced marketing leader reflects the company's commitment to driving growth and innovation in the life sciences industry.

About Blue Mountain

Leading the Life Sciences in asset management for 35 years, Blue Mountain® has a unique position in the life sciences industry backed by a proven legacy. Founded in 1989, Blue Mountain offers a complete, integrated solution, helping hundreds of Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Cell and Gene Therapy, Medical Device, and Contract Manufacturing companies. From set-up to installation and from training to validation, our company helps life sciences manufacturing master GMP asset management by implementing our best-in-class software - enabling them to leverage the cloud, drive paperless processes, and ensure regulatory compliance. Blue Mountain is backed by Accel-KKR and headquartered in State College, PA. For more information, please visit www.coolblue.com.

