George Brown College and Cookin Join Forces to Empower Emerging Culinary Talent

Cookin aims to create a new entrepreneurial direction for student food creators in Toronto

TORONTO, ON, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local food delivery marketplace and SaaS platform for food sellers, Cookin, has partnered with George Brown College (GBC) to establish a new scholarship program, innovative educational experiences, and compelling new programming for students in the Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts.

GBC has built a reputation for providing students with innovative opportunities to practice their passion in an increasingly challenging job market. Together with Cookin's Platform, students have a new entrepreneurial option to consider. Beginning April 24 for pre-orders, Cookin customers will have the opportunity to order from highly skilled emerging culinary talent from GBC who have gone through a month-long competitive application process, mentored by renowned Chef John Higgins.

“The partnership aims to provide valuable hands-on experience for emerging talent in the culinary industry and create a new way to turn their passion into a business” said Morley Ivers, CEO, Cookin. “It facilitates a unique entrepreneurial direction for new chefs to consider, enabling food creators to build and foster a personal brand at the onset of their culinary career – while helping us establish a pipeline to Toronto’s top new culinary talent.”

Starting on May 6 and running until the end of June, each week a new Chef School student from GBC will operate their own business, showcasing their talent on the Cookin Platform. Torontonians will be able to support young entrepreneurs, while trying unique culinary offerings that aren’t available anywhere else. The launch of GBC Student Startups on Cookin will facilitate a unique opportunity for 7 of Canada's top emerging culinary talents to showcase their skills, gain valuable work experience and learn about entrepreneurship by launching their own food businesses using the Cookin Platform.

“At George Brown, we are always looking for new ways to prepare our graduates with real-world experience, and brand building opportunities,” said Rudi Fischbacher, GBC. “With so many GBC Alumni already finding success on the Cookin Platform, we are excited to see how this cutting-edge new partnership can help our incredible culinary talent thrive and bring the fresh, diverse, creations straight to customers on Cookin.”

More exciting initiatives will be announced, such as mentorship programs and one-time 'drops’ only available through the Cookin app.

The GBC community will enjoy exclusive offers and benefits that they can use in the Cookin app, fostering a connection between the culinary community and app users.

Cookin’s Platform enables food entrepreneurs to easily launch and operate an online food business and is now available for individual food creators to use across North America. With an existing network spanning 17 US States and 4 Canadian Provinces, this partnership will help build further awareness with GBC’s vast network of food creators, many of which are the perfect candidates for food entrepreneurship powered by Cookin’s Platform.

-30-

About George Brown College

Toronto's George Brown College is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and other Indigenous peoples.

George Brown prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research, and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 175 full-time programs and 182 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 28,500 full-time students, including 41 percent international students, and receives more than 53,600 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca

About Cookin:

Cookin is a complete software platform for online food entrepreneurs, offering a streamlined solution for selling online and managing their operation with customer delivery built-in. With coverage across North America, the platform combines powerful tools and services into one user-friendly interface, designed to grow and scale food businesses effortlessly.

Cookin also operates Toronto’s homemade delivery marketplace, where customers in the GTA can discover the city’s most amazing meals from local chefs.

For more information, advance food previews and interview opportunities, please contact:

Brigitte Kenny

brigitte@hypepr.ca

647.967.3272

Attachments

James Rutledge Cookin (416) 806 2935 james@cookin.com