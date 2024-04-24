Savvy Security Establishes Executive Advisory Board Amid Significant First-Year Growth

Seasoned business and security leaders will offer deep insight to inform product and go-to-market strategies

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy , an identity-first software-as-a-service (SaaS) security platform provider, today announced it has established an executive advisory board made up of seasoned industry leaders spanning enterprise software, identity, security and risk management. With an ideal blend of business acumen and practitioner experience, these advisors will lend their expertise to the growing Savvy team as they continue building innovative solutions to address the most urgent challenges in SaaS security.



“It is critical to understand the business drivers behind cybersecurity technology decisions to provide customers with the most value,” said Guy Guzner, founder and CEO, Savvy Security. “We’ve strategically assembled vendor leaders who have built and scaled successful cyber companies and seasoned practitioners representing the essential customer voice. With this balance of business and security expertise, our advisory board will offer deep insight to inform product and go-to-market strategies and foster long-term success.”

Founding members of the Savvy Security Executive Advisory Board include:

Anthony Belfiore

Belfiore is a dynamic technology and business leader with more than 20 years of experience solving complex security issues and leading enterprise security and risk management teams for the world’s largest organizations. He serves as chief security officer at Wiz and is an advisor for several industry startups. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and global chief security officer at Aon PLC, where he was responsible for physical security, cybersecurity, IT risk management, fraud, investigations and business continuity across more than 120 countries. Belfiore also held various cybersecurity and information risk management leadership positions at First Data Corporation, JP Morgan Chase, UBS and KPMG.

Victor Chang

Chang has more than 20 years of experience working for technology startups in cybersecurity, subscription payments, autonomous driving and corporate M&As. In his current role, he is the head of IT, compliance and enterprise security at Xage Security, a fast-growing startup that focuses on IoT security in industrial controls and operational technologies. Victor also advises multiple early-stage startups in cybersecurity, AI infrastructure and DevOps automation. He has previously held leadership positions at Amdocs and Meta, including the CISO role at Vubiquity, a media and entertainment division of Amdocs, and worked with Hollywood Studios and top streaming providers and has nearly 20 years of combined experience with PCI, SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance.

Mike Crowe

Crowe is a board member and advisor for multiple technology and investment companies, following 34 years spent with the Colgate-Palmolive Company and serving as the chief information officer (CIO) for the last nine years before retiring. He strengthened Colgate's financial discipline and efficiency model while forging successful technology partnerships and elevating software development capabilities to support the company's broader strategic growth priorities.

Howard Greenfield

Greenfield is a seasoned business executive with exceptional strategic and tactical skills for delivering against critical business objectives. He is an operating partner at Canaan, an early-stage venture capital firm, where he works with portfolio companies on go-to-market strategies and execution. Previously, he was chief revenue officer (CRO) at Centrify, where he led the global sales and marketing functions for the company, driving the overall go-to-market strategy with a focus on execution and increasing shareholder value. Greenfield also served as CRO at SailPoint for more than five years, leading the company to a successful IPO in November 2017, and held notable leadership roles at Zenprise Citrix, Wanova (acquired by VMWare), Witness Systems (acquired by Verint Systems) and Mercury Interactive (acquired by HP).

Rob Knoblauch

Knoblauch is a seasoned chief information security officer (CISO) with more than 25 years of experience in progressive global financial services cybersecurity leadership positions. He’s developed and implemented global enterprise information security solutions for three of Canada’s six largest banks — Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal and Tangerine — and developed multi-year cybersecurity strategies and roadmaps designed to improve operational effectiveness and reduce cost. He’s an evangelist within the cybersecurity community, frequently speaking at institutions and conferences around the world.

Jason Lish

Lish is a results-driven information security and technology leader with more than 20 years of experience in developing business-focused services while adhering to regulatory requirements. He’s led overall digital, technology, and enterprise risk and security strategy and execution for global organizations with a pragmatic, business-oriented approach. Lish serves as the CSO for Lumen, where he leads a team helping to protect the world's largest, fastest, most secure platform for next-gen business applications and data. Before Lumen, Jason served as chief security, privacy and data officer at Advisor Group. Previously, he served as CIO at Alight Solutions and held senior security-oriented leadership positions at Charles Schwab and Honeywell International.

Doug Merritt

With more than 30 years in technology, Merritt’s leadership focus has been around driving large-scale, simultaneous transformations in high-growth environments. He has led major shifts in product roadmaps, financial models and go-to-market approaches to dramatically increase market capitalization. Now chairman, CEO and president of Aviatrix, his most notable role was CEO and president of Splunk from 2015 to 2021, where he led the transformation from an on-premise, perpetual license software company with the equivalent of $220 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), to a cloud-based SaaS company with ARR of $3.12 billion. Merritt also served as senior vice president of products and solutions marketing at Cisco and held a number of significant executive roles for well-known brands, including SAP and PeopleSoft.

Patrick Peterson

As founder and CEO at Ceibaworks, Patrick Peterson serves as an advisor and investor, bringing 30 years of operating experience to his portfolio companies, CEOs and boards of directors. He is the former CEO, founder and chairman of the board at Agari, which he grew from the company’s founding through a successful exit in 2021. Previously he served in multiple leadership roles at IronPort Systems, including vice president of technology, and Cisco Fellow following IronPort’s acquisition by Cisco. Throughout his career, he has researched numerous cybercrime organizations, uncovering new attacks and developing cybersecurity solutions to combat them. A cybersecurity expert and thought leader, Peterson holds 8 patents in addition to his vast business and technology experience.

Darran Rolls

Throughout his more than 25-year career, Darran Rolls has held a number of leadership positions in identity and security companies, most recently serving as chief technology officer (CTO) and CISO for SailPoint Technologies. An independent research and advisory fellow at KuppingerCole, Darran is a frequent contributor to IAM standards at OASIS, the W3C and the IETF. He frequently speaks at industry events and to customers about IAM technologies and security solutions, offering a unique vendor perspective on designing, delivering and deploying an identity-centric, zero trust enterprise security architecture. Darran has also co-authored one of the industry’s leading texts on using IAM technologies to enhance the prevention, detection and mitigation of cyber-attacks “identity attack vectors.”

Andrew Wilder

Andrew has a broad range of cybersecurity, risk management, audit, merger & acquisition, organizational design and international experience cultivated over more than two decades across the consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, financial services, logistics, healthcare and consulting industries. He is a multi-time CISO and has led cybersecurity teams at Community Veterinary Partners, Hillenbrand and Nestle.

Savvy’s Identity-First SaaS Security approach, combined with its innovative just-in-time security guardrails, is gaining market traction. The company has seen quick growth in the financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer goods industries. In the last 30 days alone, the platform has discovered — and when prescribed by policy, has taken action to mitigate risk for — more than 15,000 new SaaS apps and over two million SaaS identities while observing more than 100 million web sessions. In total, the platform now recognizes more than 200,000 SaaS and web apps.

Savvy’s SaaS Security platform provides organizations with unparalleled visibility into SaaS usage and risk. Its just-in-time security guardrails automate security workflows to prevent potential incidents before they take place and provide suggestive guidance that empowers users to make smarter decisions. Savvy provides customizable security automation playbooks that empower security teams to automate responses to various user actions, engage users at critical decision points to prevent incidents, reduce event overload, and improve security outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.savvy.security/