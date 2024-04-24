Gordon Brothers Agents $200M Term Loan for Big Lots

Boston, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has agented a $200 million delayed draw term loan for Big Lots Inc.

The U.S. home discount retailer of general merchandise will use the loan’s delayed draw feature to execute on strategic initiatives with the remaining amount to draw upon for available working capital and flexibility as needed.

“Having established a working relationship with Big Lots over the last few years, we combined our flexible financial structure with our full suite of holistic services for a complete solutions-driven package,” said Kyle C. Shonak, Senior Managing Director, Transaction Team & Head of North America Lending at Gordon Brothers. “We provide the capital and solutions to unlock the future and enable businesses to execute on their short- and long-term strategy.”

"The financing gives us additional flexibility as we continue our turnaround strategy and focus on delivering extreme bargains and unmistakable value to our customers,” said Jonathan Ramsden, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at Big Lots.





Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

Gordon Brothers partners with management teams, private equity sponsors, strategic buyers and asset-based lenders globally to provide its expertise and additional capital in special situations. The firm’s tailor-made solutions provide clients additional capital alongside traditional debt and equity, and its structures complement senior asset-based lending facilities and include credit and yield enhancements.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.





About Big Lots

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is America's Discount Home Store, operating more than 1,300 stores in 48 states, as well as an ecommerce store with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering bargains to brag about on everything for their home, including furniture, décor, pantry essentials, kitchenware, pet supplies, and more. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit www.biglots.com.

