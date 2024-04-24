Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,587 in the last 365 days.

Celebrate Mother's Day in Style with MomMed's Exclusive Gift Sets!

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Mother's Day fast approaching, MomMed, a prominent baby brand, is set to host a diverse array of Mother's Day activities under the theme "Tending to Every Mom's Care." The highlight of these festivities is the eagerly awaited launch of the MomMed Baby Feeding Essentials Set, designed to bring joy to both mothers and babies. Adding to the anticipation, MomMed is thrilled to announce a collaboration with the esteemed baby apparel brand, PatPat.

Celebrate Mother's Day in Style with MomMed's Exclusive Gift Sets!

The Baby Feeding Essentials Set is a carefully curated collection of baby feeding products, meticulously crafted to enhance the bond between mother and child. At its heart is the award-winning MomMed Baby Spoon Bottle Feeder, distinguished with the prestigious 2024 NAPPA Awards. This recognition underscores the feeder's safety, quality, and design, endorsed by pediatric nurses, educators, and child development experts.

Complementing the feeder are two baby teethers, spoons, and a fresh feeder, all elegantly packaged in a charming pink box. This gift set is the perfect present for any new parent or expectant mother, offering a comprehensive solution to feeding concerns and transforming mealtime into a joyful experience for both mothers and babies.

In addition to the Baby Feeding Essentials Set, MomMed proudly announces a special collaboration with PatPat, renowned for their high-quality products for mothers, babies, and families. This collaboration introduces a limited edition electric bottle brush set.

Unlike manual brushes, MomMed's Electric Bottle Brush features safe silicone heads and an upgraded motor, ensuring efficient cleaning in half the time. This innovative cleaning tool, already a hit with over 9,000 units sold on TikTok within two months of its launch, now comes in a stylish PatPat pink option and includes a Compressed Wood Pulp Sponge, offering mothers more aesthetic choices and a complete cleaning solution with ease and efficiency.

Both the Baby Feeding Essentials Set and the MomMed x PatPat Electric Bottle Brush Set will be available in time for Mother's Day, providing families with high-quality products to celebrate the occasion. For more information, visit the MomMed TikTok Shop or mommed.com.

About MomMed:

We're not just a baby brand; we're your devoted companion in motherhood. Exceptional products for preconception, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and parenting. Elevate your incredible journey with us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd165f8a-8985-425d-8eee-1d5c7b14f239



PR Contact: mommedofficial@gmail.com

Primary Logo

Celebrate Mother's Day in Style with MomMed's Exclusive Gift Sets!

Celebrate Mother's Day in Style with MomMed's Exclusive Gift Sets!

You just read:

Celebrate Mother's Day in Style with MomMed's Exclusive Gift Sets!

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more