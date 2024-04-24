Celebrate Mother's Day in Style with MomMed's Exclusive Gift Sets!

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Mother's Day fast approaching, MomMed, a prominent baby brand, is set to host a diverse array of Mother's Day activities under the theme "Tending to Every Mom's Care." The highlight of these festivities is the eagerly awaited launch of the MomMed Baby Feeding Essentials Set, designed to bring joy to both mothers and babies. Adding to the anticipation, MomMed is thrilled to announce a collaboration with the esteemed baby apparel brand, PatPat.







The Baby Feeding Essentials Set is a carefully curated collection of baby feeding products, meticulously crafted to enhance the bond between mother and child. At its heart is the award-winning MomMed Baby Spoon Bottle Feeder, distinguished with the prestigious 2024 NAPPA Awards. This recognition underscores the feeder's safety, quality, and design, endorsed by pediatric nurses, educators, and child development experts.

Complementing the feeder are two baby teethers, spoons, and a fresh feeder, all elegantly packaged in a charming pink box. This gift set is the perfect present for any new parent or expectant mother, offering a comprehensive solution to feeding concerns and transforming mealtime into a joyful experience for both mothers and babies.

In addition to the Baby Feeding Essentials Set, MomMed proudly announces a special collaboration with PatPat, renowned for their high-quality products for mothers, babies, and families. This collaboration introduces a limited edition electric bottle brush set.

Unlike manual brushes, MomMed's Electric Bottle Brush features safe silicone heads and an upgraded motor, ensuring efficient cleaning in half the time. This innovative cleaning tool, already a hit with over 9,000 units sold on TikTok within two months of its launch, now comes in a stylish PatPat pink option and includes a Compressed Wood Pulp Sponge, offering mothers more aesthetic choices and a complete cleaning solution with ease and efficiency.

Both the Baby Feeding Essentials Set and the MomMed x PatPat Electric Bottle Brush Set will be available in time for Mother's Day, providing families with high-quality products to celebrate the occasion. For more information, visit the MomMed TikTok Shop or mommed.com.

About MomMed:

We're not just a baby brand; we're your devoted companion in motherhood. Exceptional products for preconception, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and parenting. Elevate your incredible journey with us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd165f8a-8985-425d-8eee-1d5c7b14f239





PR Contact: mommedofficial@gmail.com