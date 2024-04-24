Legionella Testing Market To Surpass USD 624.35 Billion By 2031
Legionella Testing Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, propelled by increasing awareness of waterborne diseasesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legionella Testing Market valued at USD 304.29 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach USD 624.35 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2031.
Major Key Players In Legionella Testing
-Aquacert Ltd,
-Quidel Corporation,
-Merck KGaA,
-Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,
-bioMérieux,
-Eurofins Scientific,
-Abbott,
-Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,
-BD,
-IDEXX Corporation
-and other players.
Propelling The Growth Of Legionella Testing Market
The growing threat of Legionnaires' disease, a severe lung infection caused by Legionella bacteria, is fueling the Legionella testing market. This public health concern stems from the rise in Legionella-related illnesses and the increasing awareness of preventive measures. Legionella thrives in warm water systems, posing a risk for hospitals, schools, hotels, and buildings with complex plumbing. To ensure public safety and prevent outbreaks, industries require fast and reliable Legionella testing.
Driven by stricter regulations, public health concerns, and the need to minimize risks, the Legionella testing market encompasses testing services, equipment, and technologies for Legionella detection and prevention. The rising demand for rapid and advanced diagnostic methods is a key driver of market growth. Moreover, the need for solutions in water storage facilities, schools, hospitals, and large plumbing systems is propelling market expansion. Stringent government regulations mandating Legionella testing, along with growing awareness, urbanization, and ongoing research and development activities, are all positive influences on the Legionella testing market.
Segmentation Within The Legionella Testing Market
By Type
-Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DA) test
-Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
-Culture Media, Serology Urine Antigen Testing)
By End User
-Diagnostic Centers
-Hospitals & Clinics
-Others
The legionella testing market is divided into two main segments: water testing and IVD (In Vitro Diagnostics) testing. Water testing currently holds the biggest market share and is projected to grow the fastest this is because many governments, especially in Europe, have mandated legionella testing in water systems.
Microbial culture is currently the most common testing method due to its high accuracy. However, PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing is gaining popularity because it offers much faster results and make it a more effective tool.
Europe Takes The Dominating Position In The Legionella Testing Market
Europe dominates in the Legionella testing market, capturing a massive 39.1% share in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to two key factors: strict regulations and a strong focus on public health. Several European nations, like the UK and Germany, have mandated Legionella testing, reflecting a high level of awareness surrounding Legionnaires' disease and similar illnesses. Additionally, Europe boasts a well-established healthcare system that prioritizes water safety and preventative measures against diseases, further propelling the market forward in this region.
Recent Developments Of The Legionella Testing Market
In 2022, ChemREADY, a water treatment company, launched new Legionella testing services and products.
ASTM Internationalpublished a standard test method (ASTM D8429-21) for rapid Legionella pneumophila identification in 2022.
In December 2021, Pace Analytical Services acquired Special Pathogens Laboratory to improve Legionnaires' disease testing capabilities.
Geopolitical Tensions Impacting The Legionella Testing Market
The Russia Ukraine war has ignited a surge in Legionella testing (4-5% increase) due to damaged water infrastructure raising contamination risks. Authorities are scrambling to ensure safe drinking water through increased testing. However, the global economic downturn paints a different picture. The Legionella testing market is experiencing a moderate 2-3% growth driven by cost-effectiveness. This translates to a rise in demand for cheaper test kits with slightly lower detection sensitivity. These more affordable options cater to regions with less strict regulations or a lower perceived threat of Legionella outbreaks. In essence, geopolitical tensions are causing a complex situation for the Legionella testing market. War-torn regions like Ukraine require more testing, while the global recession pushes the market towards budget-friendly solutions.
Key Insights Of The Legionella Testing Market
Helps businesses understand the market size, growth potential, and key segments to develop informed market entry strategies.
Provides valuable data for making investment decisions in the Legionella testing market.
Helps identify potential business opportunities in the market, such as developing new testing technologies or targeting specific regions.
Provides insights into the competitive landscape, enabling companies to identify key competitors and their strengths and weaknesses.
Helps businesses stay updated with the latest trends, regulations, and developments in the Legionella testing market.
