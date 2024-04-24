"RINDWASH, YOU ARE THE CHEESE" is fundraising to launch the most complete French cheese UK website
Consuming French cheese in the UK is a long tradition, there has been a drastic drop in availability since Brexit, many mongers no longer cross the channel. I want to address this with my website.”HARROW, LONDON, GREATER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They are passionate about their job, They believe the purchasing of quality cheese is a means to support small producers and what they stand for.
— Jerome Tabarie
They are the ones who are keeping the countryside in tip top shape by working hard, walking many miles a day so their animals can graze on fresh grass, flowers and shrubs, maintaining the environment by doing so.
This way of life is not easy, it is costly to produce a top quality cheese, it is a difficult choice these producers make every day because they believe in the wider implications. They would rather live their life humbly to produce a cheese that will reward you with depth of flavour varying with the seasons than making compromises by keeping their animals in a shed all day.
Jerome and his team want to focus on French cheeses to respond to the drastic lowering of its availability in the UK since Brexit, indeed many French cheese mongers no longer come across the channel to sell their products because it has become unworkable.
They have selected so far 50 cheeses which they have worked with for 17 years as cheese mongers, either made from raw milk by a farmer or pasteurised and produced by small cooperatives which support their local dairy producers who share their beliefs.
Should this venture take off, They will soon go back to France to meet producers in order to broaden the range.
They certainly have the potential to become the go to website for French quality cheeses in the UK.
