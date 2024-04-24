Medical Electrodes Market Size To Worth USD 2.73 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 4.1%
Medical Electrodes Market is on a trajectory of steady growth, driven by advancements in medical technologyAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Electrodes Market valued at USD 2.20 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach USD 3.23 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2031.
Major Key Players In Medical Electrodes Market
→Cognionics Inc.,
→Ambu A/S,
→Dymedix,
→CooperSurgical, Inc.,
→BD, Medtronic,
→Natus Medical Incorporated,
→CONMED Corporation,
→3M Company,
→Koninklijke Philips N.V.
→and other players.
Growing Demand For Medical Electrodes Market Expansion
More people are getting sick with heart and brain problems, driving up demand for medical electrodes. Diagnoses are happening faster because these diseases can be deadly as chronic diseases, like those caused by unhealthy lifestyles, are also on the rise. A 2020 report showed that, with costs rising alongside cases medical electrodes help manage these conditions by tracking things like heart rhythm and brain activity during treatment.
The future of medical electrodes looks bright as new technology and growing healthcare needs are pushing the industry forward. As medical devices get more advanced, so that the tools used to monitor and diagnose patients expect to see electrodes made with better materials that are more comfortable and flexible, allowing them to conform to different body shapes. Built-in sensors and wireless tech will let doctors track your health data in real-time, even remotely, perfect for telehealth. To keep things clean, disposable electrodes will become even more common with healthcare moving towards digital tools and personalized care, medical electrodes will play a key role in providing accurate diagnoses, leading to better patient care and improved health outcomes.
In 2019, a staggering 17.9 million people died from CVDs, accounting for over 32% of all global deaths. Heart attacks and strokes are the CVD culprits in most cases an dominate 85% of CVD deaths were linked to these specific events, reported by WHO.
Segmentation Within The Medical Electrodes Market
Medical Electrodes Market Segments
By Product
→Dry Electrodes
→Wet Electrodes
→Needle Electrodes
By Application
→Neurophysiology
→Cardiology
→Others
By Usage
→Reusable Medical Electrodes
→Disposable Medical Electrodes
By End User
→Specialty Clinics & Diagnostics Centers
→Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
The medical electrode market is divided into two main product types: surface and needle electrodes. Surface electrodes currently rule the market, holding a dominant 59% share in 2023. This dominance is likely to continue as new applications for surface electrodes emerge, aiding in improved disease diagnosis.
The market can also be segmented by application. Here, cardiology takes the top spot with a 27% share in 2023. This is driven by the rising number of cardiovascular diseases globally. With this trend expected to continue, the cardiology segment is poised for further growth. Several factors are fueling this growth, including increasing demand for cardiology electrodes, more research and development in this area, technological advancements, and growing public awareness of the benefits these electrodes offer.
Leading The Medical Electrodes Market By Region
North America leads the medical electrodes market due to several factors such as the region boasts a strong healthcare infrastructure, effective government regulations, and a large base of multinational corporations. Moreover, healthcare providers in North America widely use testing and testing devices. These factors all contribute to the significant market share held by North America in the medical electrodes market.
Recent Advancements Of The Medical Electrodes Market
Sept 2021: Bittiumlaunches new patient-friendly electrodes (Bittium OmegaSnap patch electrodes) for continuous ECG monitoring for up to 7 days without replacement.
2022: Nihon Kohdenintroduces Smart Cable NMT Pod with disposable electrodes to objectively assess paralysis during surgery.
2022: NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporationfulfills a commercial order of sEG electrodes to Zimmer Biomet, marking a significant step in their market expansion plans.
Geopolitical Tensions Impacting The Medical Electrodes Market
Political tensions are stirring up trouble for the medical electrode market as the Russia Ukraine war has disrupted the global supply chain for medical devices, especially since Russia relies heavily on imports from the US and Europe. This means sanctions and halted trade will likely hurt their access to medical equipment, including electrodes.
The conflict has also triggered a domino effect, causing a global rise in material costs to cope with this and potential supply chain issues, medical electrode manufacturers have been forced to raise prices by an estimated 3.8-4.3%.
Beyond immediate crises, the general economic climate can also play a role. When economies take a downturn, healthcare spending often follows suit this can lead to fewer diagnoses, doctor visits, and ultimately, less demand for medical devices like electrodes. While the text doesn't say this explicitly, it suggests that during a recession, the medical electrode market might see a smaller profit increase (2.7-3.4%) compared to times with a healthy economy.
Key Insights Of The Medical Electrodes Market
Gain insights into the current market size and projected growth trajectory of the medical electrodes market.
ToIdentify the key factors influencing the demand for medical electrodes, allowing for informed business decisions.
Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and innovations shaping the future of medical electrodes.
To Analyze the market by product types, applications, and regions to identify lucrative investment opportunities.
Gain insights into the competitive landscape and develop effective strategies to compete effectively.
To makedata-driven decisions regarding product development, market entry, and resource allocation.
Understand potential disruptions like geopolitical tensions and economic downturns to mitigate risks and ensure business continuity.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Medical Electrodes Market Segmentation, By Product
9. Medical Electrodes Market Segmentation, By Application
10. Medical Electrodes Market Segmentation, By Usage
11. Medical Electrodes Market Segmentation, By End User
12. Regional Analysis
13 Company Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
15. USE Cases and Best Practices
16. Conclusion
