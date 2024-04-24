Smart for Life Appoints Prominent Industry Executive David Trosin to Company’s Advisory Board

Managing Director of Health Sciences Certification at NSF International Joins Highly Diversified Team of Advisors at Smart for Life

MIAMI, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional supplements and foods, announced today that it has appointed David Trosin, the Managing Director of Health Sciences Certification at NSF International, to the Company’s advisory board.



“David Trosin joins Smart for Life with decades of industry experience, and a career providing certification and risk management solutions to international clients, retailers and professional sporting organizations around the world,” said Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life. “We are excited to have David join our advisory board and strongly believe that he will bring a unique and committed sense of purpose and perspective to the team.”

David Trosin is the Managing Director of NSF International’s health sciences certification program, which includes Certified for Sport®. He has 20 years of industry experience, including over a decade of expertise in dietary and sports supplements. David leads a team whose focus is providing companies the most current and credible auditing, testing, certification and, separately, training services available to the dietary supplement, functional food, beverage, cosmetics and OTC drug industries. Through his work at NSF he has helped hundreds of companies achieve their safety and quality goals, gain access to retailers and professional sports organizations, and cultivate trust among consumers.

“Discovering new ways to bring people together in the pursuit of health, wellness, and compliance in the nutraceutical industry is incredibly important to me and I am pleased to join the Smart for Life advisory team as part of that endeavor,” said Mr. Trosin. “I’ve been fortunate to have had the opportunity to foster connections and collaborate with amazing colleagues through the years to grow our industry and look forward to providing my insight and knowledge with cGMP and certification initiatives with respect to Smart for Life and their acquisitions and they expand their manufacturing footprint and consumer brands as well.”

“There is no denying the significant positive impact that David and his many initiatives at NSF have had on the nutraceutical industry,” Mr. Minton continued. “Our executive team is looking forward to collaborating with David and our advisory board members to help us shape the direction of our future product offerings and growth opportunities at Smart for Life.”

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on Health & Wellness. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company recently concluded the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, the sale and leaseback of the Company’s 18,000 sq. ft. Doral manufacturing facility and the successful liquidation of the Company’s senior debt facility. In addition, the Company converted substantial debt obligations to equity materially improving the Company’s balance sheet. The Company has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Purely Optimal Nutrition, which is expected to add additional revenue and EBITDA. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

