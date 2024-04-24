ESG Research Unveils Critical Gaps in Responsible AI Practices Across Industries

Comprehensive Study Highlights the Imperative for Enhanced AI Governance, Transparency, and Collaboration



PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), has sponsored a study by TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) to shine a light on the state of responsible AI practices across industries. This landmark research delves into the pressing need for robust ethical frameworks, transparent AI operations, and cross-industry collaboration to navigate the complexities of AI integration into business processes. The findings underscore the urgency for organizations to prioritize responsible AI to not only adhere to emerging regulations, but also to foster trust and inclusivity in AI-driven innovations.

The ESG research report reveals insightful data on the adoption, challenges, and strategic initiatives surrounding responsible AI:

Widespread Adoption of AI Technologies: An overwhelming 97% of surveyed organizations are actively engaging with AI, with a significant portion (74%) already incorporating generative AI technologies in production. This marks a notable shift towards AI-driven operations across sectors.

The report highlights several key challenges faced by organizations, including: A significant 86% face challenges with ensuring transparency and explainability in AI systems, pointing to a critical need for solutions that demystify AI processes. Nearly all organizations (99%) face hurdles in staying compliant with AI regulations and standards, underscoring the complex regulatory landscape surrounding AI technologies.

The report highlights several key challenges faced by organizations, including: Operational Impact and Prioritization of Responsible AI: Despite the challenges, a robust 74% of organizations rate responsible AI as a top priority, signaling a growing recognition of its importance. Yet, over a quarter of organizations have encountered increased operational costs, regulatory scrutiny, and market delays due to inadequate responsible AI measures.

In light of the ESG Research findings, Qlik recognizes the imperative of aligning AI technologies with responsible AI principles. The company’s initiatives in this area are grounded in providing robust data management and analytics capabilities, essential for any organization aiming to navigate the complexities of AI responsibly. Qlik underscores the importance of a solid data foundation, which is critical for ensuring transparency, accountability, and fairness in AI applications.

Qlik's commitment to responsible AI extends to its approach to innovation, where ethical considerations are integrated into the development and deployment of its solutions. By focusing on creating intuitive tools that enhance data literacy and governance, Qlik aims to address key challenges identified in the report, such as ensuring AI explainability and managing regulatory compliance effectively.

Brendan Grady, General Manager, Analytics Business Unit at Qlik, said, "The ESG Research echoes our stance that the essence of AI adoption lies beyond technology—it's about ensuring a solid data foundation for decision-making and innovation. At Qlik, we empower businesses not just to deploy AI but to integrate it meaningfully, aligning with their strategic objectives. This study underscores the importance of responsible AI integration as a catalyst for sustainable and impactful organizational growth."

Michael Leone, Principal Analyst at ESG, commented, "Our research confirms the growing adoption of AI across industries, but it also highlights a gap in effectively implementing responsible AI practices. As organizations accelerate their AI initiatives, the necessity for a solid foundation that supports ethical guidelines and robust data governance becomes crucial. This research aims to guide enterprises in fostering responsible innovation that aligns with both business objectives and ethical standards."

To explore the comprehensive findings of the ESG responsible AI research and its implications for organizations, interested parties are encouraged to download the full report. This document offers in-depth insights into the current landscape of AI integration and the crucial steps required for adopting ethical AI practices. Access the report at the following link: https://www.qlik.com/us/resource-library/evaluating-the-pillars-of-responsible-ai

